Elevating Your Experience: SIAL INDIA, Change of Venue

New Delhi [India], September 7: Delighted to announce a significant development that will enhance the experience at the eagerly awaited SIAL INDIA exhibition. Originally designated to be held at Pragati Maidan, the event's location has now been replaced. The event will now be hosted at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) located in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience to esteemed participants has led to this exciting decision. The move to IICC underscores dedication to elevating the platform for exhibitors and visitors alike, promising an event that embodies the pinnacle of excellence and innovation.

The event dates, from 7th to 9th December 2023, remain unchanged, as well as the exceptional networking and business opportunities that SIAL INDIA has become synonymous with.

The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), heralded as India's largest convention and exhibition centre, is an ideal match for the high standards set by SIAL INDIA. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities that seamlessly complement the spirit of innovation that these exhibitions embody, the new venue offers a dynamic and comfortable environment that encourages the forging of meaningful connections and partnerships.

Benefits of the New Venue:

IICC's extensive and modern facilities are meticulously designed to accommodate the diverse range of exhibits featured in SIAL INDIA. Its strategic location in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Aero City hotels, ample parking, on-site metro station and diverse accessibility options make it the perfect choice for both exhibitors and visitors.

The Venue is expected to be inaugurated on 17th September, 2023 by Honourable Prime Minister - Narendra Modi.

For any inquiries related to the venue change or general information about the exhibitions, please feel free to reach out to the dedicated support team at +91-9139464646 or via email at shalini@interads.in.

Wholeheartedly committed to facilitating a seamless transition for all stakeholders involved. With the shift to the India International Convention & Expo Centre, confident that the backdrop will provide an even more impressive canvas for the captivating and innovative exhibits that define SIAL INDIA.

