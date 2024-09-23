'Eli Lilly' pharma company planning to expand research centre in India says CEO David Ricks

New York [US], September 23 : India is emerging as an economic superpower, highlighted David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company, following a roundtable interaction with PM Narendra Modi in New York.

Ricks noted that during the interaction with PM Modi on Sunday, he shared ideas about technological advancements and AI.

"We had a wonderful meeting with PM Modi to exchange ideas about the advancement of technology, use of AI and biotechnology and the growth of India as an emerging superpower economically" said Ricks.

He also highlighted that his company Eli Lilly is planning to expand the research centre in India and will be partnering with other Indian companies.

"We have already a large research-based centre in India. We plan to grow that. More importantly, the products we make, particularly for common conditions like obesity, diabetes which inflict so many Indians - we will be bringing to this market at scale, partnering with other Indian companies, with producers in India and helping people with healthier life in India...It is an exciting moment to work with India" added Ricks.

Eli Lilly and Company operates in India through two distinct business entities, expanding its pharmaceutical and drug development capabilities across the region.

The company's operations extend beyond India, covering neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka through distribution and promotion partnerships with local pharmaceutical companies.

In addition, Eli Lilly established 'Eli Lilly Services India Pvt. Ltd' in January 2016 by opening a capability centre in Bangalore.

