ELIE SAAB enters Indian real estate market with M3M, Smartworld

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Global fashion and lifestyle brand ELIE SAAB has announced its debut in the Indian residential market. Partnering with M3M India and Smartworld Developers, the brand will launch two "Signature Residences" located in the high-growth corridors of Gurugram and Noida.

The collaboration brings ELIE SAAB's world-renowned aesthetic of timeless elegance to India's National Capital Region (NCR). The developments are designed to meet the growing demand from a new generation of Indian homeowners seeking international standards of craftsmanship and design-led living.

The two projects are strategically positioned in the NCR's most prestigious residential hubs - Gurugram (Sector 111, Smart City Delhi Airport): Located within the exclusive "Billionaire's Block," this development will feature 300 ultra-luxury four-bedroom residences. Ranging from 4,200 to 4,650 sq. ft., these homes offer waterfront views, wrap-around decks, and private Jacuzzis.

The other location is in Noida (Sector 98). Spanning 6 acres, this site will host 200 premium three- and four-bedroom residences with golf course views, alongside 480 boutique one- and two-bedroom apartments. The location offers seamless connectivity to South Delhi and the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

The interiors of both projects will feature bespoke furniture and decor from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, crafted in Italy to ensure a seamless blend of haute couture and home design.

Speaking on the partnership, Pankaj Bansal, Promoter of M3M India and Founder of Smartworld Developers, emphasized the long-term vision behind the project.

"Our collaboration with ELIE SAAB represents an important step in our vision to create residential developments defined by design integrity, quality, and long-term relevance. Through ELIE SAAB, we aim to deliver thoughtfully designed living environments that reflect global standards while addressing the evolving expectations of India's premium homebuyers."

ELIE SAAB Jr., Vice Chairman & CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, highlighted India's growing significance on the global stage

"India's economic growth, expanding global outlook, and evolving luxury landscape make it a highly strategic market for the continued development of the ELIE SAAB brand. Through our partnership... we aim to bring our distinctive approach to design and living to the countrycreating refined, timeless residential environments."

Both developments are scheduled for completion in 2030. Residents will have access to a curated suite of amenities, including wellness spas, concierge services, and exclusive fitness centres. As the Indian luxury market continues to mature, these Signature Residences are poised to become iconic landmarks in the Delhi-NCR skyline.

