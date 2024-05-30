Eliminating Checkout Barriers: PayGlocal Teams Up with Shopify to Offer Inline Card Payments

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30: PayGlocal, a leading payments platform from India has launched its latest product, 'Xpress PayFlow', in partnership with Shopify, providing inline card payments to Shopify merchants. With this solution, customers can now input their card details directly on the Shopify platform without being redirected to a third-party page, thus reducing drop-offs, improving conversions, and offering a seamless shopping experience.

From customizable templates to secure payment gateways, Shopify enables businesses to create a seamless and professional online presence. On these websites, card payments continue to be the preferred method for online transactions, making it imperative for e-commerce merchants to provide a smooth and secure card payment experience. The launch of 'Xpress PayFlow' by PayGlocal in partnership with Shopify addresses this need, allowing Indian merchants to meet the expectations of their customers and stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Previously, customers were required to leave the merchant's website to enter their card details on a third-party page and complete their payment. In some cases where an additional layer of authentication is required as per regulation, the customers are redirected to the card bank page for authentication. Customers in many countries are not used to this experience as this creates friction and leads to many customers dropping off at this stage, thus reducing conversions for the merchant. Xpress PayFlow helps simplify this process, enabling customers to complete their transactions directly on the merchant's website. This ensures a streamlined and efficient checkout flow for all customers.

This is even more relevant in the case of Shopify merchants selling to international buyers where ensuring a seamless payment experience becomes paramount. Hence, this partnership with Shopify is a key step in furthering PayGlocal's mission to foster global commerce for Indian merchants.

Rohit Sukhija, Co-founder, PayGlocal said, "International customers are used to payment flows that are seamless. Products such as one-click checkout have created customer behaviours where customers expect payments to happen with a click of a button. With this launch from PayGlocal, Shopify merchants accepting payments from across the globe can offer such experience to their customers leading to higher conversions and significant reduction in drop rates".

"Seamless digital payments are an integral part of the commerce experience, and we always seek to provide the best tools and resources to help our merchants succeed," said Bharati Balakrishnan, Country Head and Director, India and Southeast Asia, Shopify. We are pleased to partner with PayGlocal to facilitate seamless transactions, and deliver an effortless and convenient payment experience for Shopify merchants and their customers."

To know more about the PayGlocal app on Shopify, merchants may head over to this link: https://apps.shopify.com/payglocal-seamless-payment

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools and services to help businesses of all sizes succeed in the digital world. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and more than 600 million consumers have purchased from Shopify merchants around the world. Leveraging a user-friendly platform and a vast array of customizable features, Shopify empowers merchants to build and grow their online presence. From start-ups to established enterprises, Shopify caters to the diverse needs of businesses across various industries.

About PayGlocal

PayGlocal is a pioneering cross-border payments company founded in 2021 and led by a team of experts from the payments industry. The company has also raised capital from marquee investors like PeakXV (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Tiger Global. PayGlocal's technology platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of merchants, payment aggregators, and banks. Driven by cutting-edge and user-centric technology, PayGlocal leads the charge in global commerce with unparalleled innovations in cross-border payment solutions.

