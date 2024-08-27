ELITE Magazine India Celebrates 10 Years of Luxury Media Excellence with "Decade of Icons" Special Digital Covers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: ELITE Magazine India, the nation's premier luxury media brand, proudly celebrates its 10th Anniversary, marking a decade of unparalleled influence in the world of luxury and high society. As the pinnacle of luxury media in India, ELITE has consistently set the standard for opulence, sophistication, and exclusive content, becoming the definitive source for the country's most affluent and influential individuals.

A Legacy of Unmatched Grandeur

Over the past ten years, ELITE Magazine India has cemented its place at the top of the luxury media landscape. Our commitment to curating the finest in fashion, lifestyle, and culture has been reflected in our iconic events and cover stories, each designed to capture the essence of luxury and elegance. One of our most celebrated series, the ELITE 50 Most Influential, has seen us hosting events at some of the world's most iconic landmarks. Last year, we had the privilege of hosting this prestigious event at the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom and inspiration. Previous events have also graced the London Bridge and the Eiffel Tower, each gathering the creme de la creme of global personalities such as Indra Nooyi, Rajat Sharma, Gaur Gopal Das, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Masaba Gupta.

Announcing the "Decade of Icons" Digital Covers

To commemorate this monumental milestone, ELITE Magazine India is proud to announce the release of our 10th Anniversary special digital covers, titled "DECADE OF ICONS." This exclusive series features a handpicked selection of individuals who have not only achieved extraordinary success but have also made a significant impact on their respective industries. These icons embody the values of excellence, leadership, and innovation that ELITE Magazine India stands for.

The Icons of the Decade

Our 10th Anniversary covers feature a stellar lineup of personalities, each representing the pinnacle of achievement in their fields:

1. R. Madhavan - Bollywood Superstar and a beloved actor whose work transcends the boundaries of cinema.

2. Srikanth Bolla - The world's first blind billionaire, whose inspiring journey is portrayed in the Netflix biopic *SRIKANT* by the acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.

3. Varun Chaudhary - Scion of Nepal's richest family and the force behind CG Corp Global, with ventures in hospitality, telecom, FMCG, and banking.

4. Shashwat Goenka - Heir to the USD 7 billion RPSG Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning across various sectors.

5. Abhishek Mohan - Visionary leader of Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal, and a key figure in the Dainik Jagran Group.

6. Hardesh Chawla - Founder of Essentia Environments, one of India's largest and most celebrated interior design firms.

7. Ebraheem Al Samadi - The charismatic star of *Dubai Bling* and a shining example of success in the Middle East.

8. Vijay Nirani - Chairman of TruAlt Energy and MRN Group, leaders in ethanol production and pioneers in India's energy sector.

9. Barun Das - Renowned journalist and the driving force behind TV9, one of India's leading news networks.

A Grand Celebration Across India

ELITE Magazine India completed its 10th Anniversary celebratory tour with Ebraheem Al Samadi of Dubai Bling, hosting six major events across the country. The celebrations spanned Mumbai and Hyderabad, culminating in a spectacular bling gala event in New Delhi on August 11th at Iraluxe farm with special bling theme decor created by The Elephant Ride. The evening's highlight was the presentation of a 5-carat diamond ring to the most glamorously dressed lady of the night.

Prominent personalities who attended these events included Ashneer Grover, Billionaire & Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, Srikanth Bolla, Aman Gupta (Boat), Actress Elli Avram, Bollywood Singer Farhan Sabri, Comedian Apurv Gupta, Billionaire & Philanthropist Nirdeshana Gowani, Tech Entrepreneur Dr. Ritesh Malik, TV Personality & From MasterChef Australia Chef Sarah Todd, SP Spokesperson Anurag Bhadouriya, Designer Maheka Mirpuri, and many more.

A Celebration of Excellence

ELITE Magazine India, founded by Puraskar Thadani, has been the country's leading luxury media brand for the past decade. As it celebrates its 10th Anniversary, the magazine continues to set the standard in luxury media, known for its comprehensive coverage of the luxury sector. The "Decade of Icons" edition is a hallmark of this legacy, highlighting individuals who have set new benchmarks in their industries. Being featured in this special edition is a mark of prestige and recognition of one's contributions to society.

Each cover story offers a deep dive into the lives and achievements of these icons, providing readers with unparalleled insights into what makes them leaders in their fields.

As we celebrate this milestone, ELITE Magazine India reaffirms its commitment to continuing its legacy of excellence, bringing our readers the most exclusive content and events that define the world of luxury.

About ELITE Magazine India

ELITE Magazine India is the country's premier luxury media brand, dedicated to curating the finest in fashion, lifestyle, and culture for the world's most discerning audience. With a decade of experience, ELITE has become synonymous with opulence, exclusivity, and excellence, providing unparalleled access to the most influential individuals and events across the globe.

