Elitecon International Ltd. Achieves Record-Breaking Growth, Attracts Bullish Analyst Ratings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Elitecon International Ltd., a leading player in the tobacco and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors, has delivered exceptional financial results for Q2 FY26, setting the stage for a transformative year ahead. The company's consolidated revenue surged an impressive 317.64% quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 21,920.9 million, driven by robust export demand and operational excellence. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs. 1,536.3 million, while net profit rose 41.3% year-on-year to Rs. 1,018.8 million, underscoring Elitecon's disciplined cost management and scalable business model.

The positive momentum is further reinforced by bullish analyst ratings. Khandwala Securities has initiated coverage on Elitecon with a BUY rating, setting a target price of Rs. 136 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 25%.



Similarly, Mehta Equities Limited has also issued a BUY rating, with a target price of Rs. 155 per share, indicating a potential upside of 28%. These ratings reflect the company's strong performance in the tobacco sector and its promising expansion into new FMCG markets, reinforcing its long-term growth prospects and stakeholder value.

Looking ahead, Elitecon projects an ambitious FY26 revenue of Rs. 74,650 million, representing a staggering 1,260% increase from prior levels, with projected PAT growth of 634%. This explosive trajectory is underpinned by a brand-led export strategy spanning over 50 markets, offering a diverse range of products including cigarettes, sheesha, and premix tobacco. The company's state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility ensures high-quality production at scale, reinforcing its reliability and competitiveness in international markets.

Elitecon's strategic pivot into the FMCG space has further diversified its revenue base. Recent acquisitions of Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd. have strengthened its foothold in edible oils—a key segment within India's growing FMCG ecosystem. This expansion aligns with rising domestic consumption and export opportunities in agri-commodities, further solidifying Elitecon's position as a dynamic and forward-thinking company. With its robust financial performance, bullish analyst ratings, and ambitious growth projections, Elitecon is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor