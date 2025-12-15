Elitecon International Secures $97.35 Million Long-Term Export Contract, Unlocks Strong Revenue Visibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Elitecon International Limited has announced the receipt of a landmark long-term international supply contract valued at USD 97.35 million (approximately ₹8,750 crore), marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion and export-led growth strategy.

The two-year contract has been awarded by Yuvi International Trade FZE, an international entity, and covers the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures, and other tobacco-allied products. The order strengthens Elitecon's footprint in key Middle Eastern markets, a region witnessing sustained demand growth for regulated tobacco products.

Strong Growth Visibility & Operational Leverage

The long-term nature of the agreement provides clear revenue visibility, enabling Elitecon to plan production efficiently, improve capacity utilisation, and optimise working capital cycles. The contract is expected to deliver stable export earnings, reduce volatility, and support scalable growth over the contract period.

Management highlighted that the order has been secured in the normal course of business, reflecting the company's strong product acceptance, manufacturing capabilities, and established export relationships.

Strategic Expansion in International Markets

With exports emerging as a key growth pillar, the contract aligns with Elitecon's broader strategy of building a sustainable, export-oriented business model. The agreement not only enhances near-term order book strength but also positions the company favourably for repeat orders and long-term partnerships across international markets.

Governance & Transparency

The company clarified that:

•⁠ ⁠There is no promoter or promoter-group interest in the entity awarding the contract

•⁠ ⁠The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction

•⁠ ⁠All disclosures have been made in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Outlook

With this significant order win, Elitecon International enters a phase of enhanced earnings visibility and operational scale, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory. The management remains focused on expanding exports, strengthening global partnerships, and delivering consistent value to stakeholders.

About Elitecon International Limited

Elitecon International Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and export of tobacco and tobacco-allied products, with a growing presence across international markets. The company continues to focus on capacity expansion, product diversification, and long-term export partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor