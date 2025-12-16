Elitecon International Surges to Upper Circuit on Landmark International Supply Contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Elitecon International Limited experienced a significant surge in its stock performance today, with shares locking in the 5 percent upper circuit and reaching an intraday high of Rs 120.58. This remarkable climb from its previous closing price of Rs 114.84 underscores the market’s positive reaction to the company’s latest strategic development. The company, known for its impressive multibagger returns of approximately 8900 percent over the past five years, has a current market capitalization exceeding Rs 19,270 crore.

The primary catalyst for this stock movement is the announcement of a significant long-term international supply contract, valued at an impressive USD 97.35 million. This two-year agreement, secured with Yuvi International Trade FZE. This strategic contract is poised to further solidify Elitecon International’s presence in crucial Middle Eastern markets, a region demonstrating robust and consistent demand for regulated tobacco products.

This substantial long-term contract is expected to bring considerable advantages to Elitecon International, including enhanced revenue visibility, which will facilitate more efficient production planning, improved capacity utilization, and the optimization of working capital cycles. The agreement is projected to generate stable export earnings, thereby mitigating financial volatility and fostering a foundation for scalable growth throughout the contract’s duration. Company management emphasized that the order was secured through their regular business operations, a testament to the strong acceptance of their products, their advanced manufacturing capabilities, and well-established export relationships. Elitecon International continues to focus on expanding its capacity, diversifying its product portfolio, and nurturing enduring export partnerships.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

