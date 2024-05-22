Elitery Named Google Cloud Managed Services Provider in Indonesia

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 22: Elitery, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and services, proudly announced it is now a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP). A Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) is a trusted partner that helps businesses leverage the full potential of Google Cloud technologies through expert management, support, and optimization services. This milestone makes Elitery one of the first local Google Cloud MSP partners in Indonesia, reinforcing its leadership in the regional cloud computing industry.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Elitery has an unwavering commitment to excellence. Elitery has successfully completed audits that assess both personnel expertise and service quality, ensuring alignment with Google Cloud's stringent standards. This commitment to excellence aligns with international benchmarks.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Elitery will deliver a comprehensive suite of managed services, including infrastructure management, application management, and security management. Customers will benefit from Elitery's extensive expertise in Google Cloud technologies, ensuring they maximize the value of their cloud investments.

"We are honored to be a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider partner," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director at Elitery. "This is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality cloud services to our customers. We look forward to collaborating with Google Cloud to help businesses of all sizes achieve their cloud transformation goals."

Elitery has a proven track record of delivering cloud solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses in Indonesia. The company's team of experienced Google Cloud-certified professionals is dedicated to helping customers succeed in the cloud. Elitery's Google Cloud expertise is supported by Cloud Migration and Infrastructure Specializations. Also, the company's impact in the public sector has been recognized with the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year award for Asia Pacific for two consecutive years (2023 & 2024).

"This partnership with Google Cloud is a major milestone for Elitery," added Kresna Adiprawira, President Director at Elitery. "It allows us to expand our reach and help more businesses in Indonesia maximize the benefits of cloud computing. We are confident that our expertise and experience will deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Elitery's Google Cloud MSP services are now available to customers in Indonesia. For more information, please visit https://elitery.com/google-cloud-managed-services/.

About Elitery:

Founded in 2011, PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk (later known as "Elitery") is an IT-managed service company that focuses on cloud and cybersecurity services. With a good corporate reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class cloud services providers, such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled many mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Customers from various sectors, both private and government have also trusted Elitery. Equipped with the experience and competence that Elitery has, Elitery is confident that it can become a trusted partner for your organization's digital transformation.

