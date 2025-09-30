Elixir Wellness Named Healthcare Startup of the Year at Entrepreneur India 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Elixir Wellness, the luxury medical wellness brand founded by public health expert and entrepreneur Tanya Khubchandani, has been awarded the prestigious title of Healthcare Startup of the Year at the Entrepreneur India 2025 Awards. Considered one of the country's most respected platforms for entrepreneurial excellence, the award recognizes Elixir Wellness as one of the most impactful new ventures in India's booming health and wellness sector; applauding its unique model of blending longevity science, regenerative medicine, and luxury wellness into one holistic ecosystem.

The Entrepreneur India Recognition

Winning the Healthcare Startup of the Year award is a milestone moment for Elixir Wellness. It signifies national recognition of the brand's role in reshaping how India views health - moving away from reactive, symptomatic treatments to proactive, preventive care. For a young brand launched in 2021, this award affirms Elixir's rapid rise as a leader in the luxury medical wellness category and validates its pioneering approach to fusing science, empathy, and experience in equal measure.

Speaking about the honour, Tanya Khubchandani said: "This award is a powerful recognition of what we've been working towards - making holistic preventive care, regenerative medicine, and longevity science accessible in a way that feels elevated and meaningful. At Elixir, we're not just offering therapies; we're building a movement that changes how India thinks about wellness: not as a quick fix, but as an investment in a longer, stronger, more radiant life."

Redefining Wellness in India

Founded in 2021, Elixir Wellness is rewriting the rules of recovery, performance, and longevity in India. With flagship centres in Mumbai and a growing presence in Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, Elixir integrates biohacking, regenerative medicine, and advanced aesthetics in formats that are doctor-led, data-driven, and designed to feel like luxury rituals rather than clinical procedures.

Its therapies range from Whole-Body Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Tesla Body Sculpt, and IV Nutrient Drips to medical-grade aesthetics like Q-Switch Laser, Carbon Laser Toning, PRP, and Medifacials. Every service is curated to deliver results that go beyond surface beauty; helping clients recover smarter, age slower, and perform better.

About Tanya Khubchandani

A graduate of Columbia University with a Master's in Public Health, Tanya has worked across global health systems and serves on the leadership team of the HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Hospital. Her rare mix of scientific training, entrepreneurial vision, and digital influence (via her widely followed platform Mommy Diaries) makes her one of the most dynamic voices in India's healthcare and wellness space.

About Elixir Wellness

Founded in 2021, Elixir Wellness is India's premier destination for luxury medical wellness. With centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, Elixir offers a curated mix of biohacking, regenerative medicine, advanced aesthetics, nutrition, and mental well-being support. Each therapy is delivered under expert medical supervision, using FDA-approved technology, in an environment designed to reflect calm, class, and sophistication.

