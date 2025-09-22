Elle Style Awards 2025: An Evening of Creativity and Individuality

New Delhi [India], September 22: The second edition of Elle Style Awards 2025 – a celebration of fashion, creativity, and culture bejewelled the red carpet at The Leela Palace New Delhi on September 6, 2025. The soiree was a living showcase of innovation, authenticity, and fearless individuality graced by an esteemed jury of fashion leaders, industry stalwarts, and a dynamic blend of nominees.

Capturing the essence of today's fashion landscape, the platform embodied the next generation of Indian and global style. From glimmering gowns and sharp tailoring to fearless experiments that broke the mould, the night redefined the narrative of style and elegance.

From screen icons to daring new voices, the winners' circle was nothing short of iconic:

ELLE Global Impact in Design: Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra, known for weaving couture as poetry, has taken Indian artistry across the world. This year, his breathtaking couture show ‘Becoming Love' at Paris Fashion Week captivated the audience and cemented his global impact as a true visionary. His intricately hand-embroidered creations support Indian artisans while resonating with international aesthetics, making him the natural recipient of the ELLE Global Impact in Design award.

ELLE Designer of the Year, Male: David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore & Kevin Nigli

As the visionaries behind Abraham & Thakore, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli have redefined quiet luxury for India. With their minimalist yet deeply rooted designs, they offer thoughtful, relevant, and timeless collections that combine textile narratives with subtle elegance. subtle elegance.

ELLE Designer of the Year, Female: Mriga Kapadia and Amrit Kumar, NorBlackNorWhite

Founded by Mriga Kapadia and Amrit Kumar, NorBlackNorWhite has never been just about clothing; it's about storytelling, identity, and pushing boundaries. With their fearless approach to colour, craft, and culture, their label is a symbol of rebellion and joy. The bold prints and vibrant palettes showcase a playful yet deeply rooted vision of Indian fashion that resonates worldwide. The designer duo recently collaborated with Nike, strengthening their place as cultural disruptors.

ELLE Creator of Icons: Karan Torani

Building a design language embedded in nostalgia, storytelling, and unapologetic emotion, Karan Torani's creations often weave reminiscences of home, heritage, and soul that feel deeply personal yet universally resonant.

ELLE Photographer of the Year: Pranoy Sarkar

Renowned for his distinctive visual narratives, Pranoy Sarkar blends fashion with fine art that encapsulates the emotional intensity behind the lens. From editorial spreads to campaigns, his photography is a symbol of timeless elegance and fearless experimentation.

ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Male: Prateek Chauhan

Prateek Chauhan aka lensbehindlenshas redefined men’s style with his unique blend of tailoring, streetwear, and personal authenticity. His Instagram (@lensbehindlens) resonates with younger audiences as he translates a striking combination of minimal and artistic looks paired with creative visual storytelling, making him ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Male.

ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Female: Prerna Massey

Prerna Masseyembodies the essence of contemporary cool with her dynamic presence and experiment approach to style. Her daring yet accessible fashion choices inspire a younger wave of fashion aficionados to confidently embrace their uniqueness and self-expression. By fostering fashion discussions that blend aspiration with relatability, Massey was recognised as ELLE Fashion Influencer of the Year, Female.

ELLE Next Gen Indian Designer of the Year: Harshna Kandhari and Mannat Sethi, Graine

Minimal, sculptural, and deeply conscious – ELLE Next Gen Designer of the Year winner Graine occupies a unique space where sustainability meets creativity.

ELLE Best Dressed, Male: Kunal Rawal

Renowned for revolutionising menswear with a youthful yet timeless appeal, Kunal Rawal has established himself as one of the country's most impactful designers. But beyond the runway, his own style is equally compelling, a perfect balance of ease and edge. From tonal layering and sharp jackets, along with his ability to combine sneakers with formal wear, Rawal exemplifies a distinctly modern Indian aesthetic, making him this year's Best Dressed, Male.

ELLE Best Dressed, Female: Kiran Rao

Receiving ELLE Best Dressed, Female of the year, Kiran Rao's fashion choices are as distinctive as her cinematic voice. Her nuanced style is a blend of simplicity with a modern flair that reflects her refusal to be bound by trends. Modest yet charmingly chic, Rao exemplifies what it means to be truly best dressed — authentic, confident, and original.

ELLE Fashion Impact: Arshna Raj, Stoique

Embodying sustainability, innovation, and the essence of slow fashion, Stoique Arshna Raj resonates with conscious consumers. By making a thoughtful impact on the larger fashion dialogue in India, fashion becomes more than just what we wear; it becomes a statement about the world we want to live in.

ELLE Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year: Akshat Bansal, B L O N I

Akshat Bansal's B L O N I has always been a label ahead of its time — experimental, bold, and uncompromising in its vision. Carving out a unique space that blends design innovation with savvy entrepreneurship, the award for Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year recognises his knack for building not just a brand, but a movement in modern Indian fashion.

ELLE Style & Substance: Shalini Passi

Art collector, philanthropist, and cultural voice – Shalini Passi seamlessly brings together creativity and social impact. Her life and work are a testament that true style goes hand-in-hand with substance. Whether through fashion, art, or advocacy, her influence extends beyond aesthetics into meaningful change.

ELLE Style Icon, Male: Vijay Varma

Experimenting with colour, silhouette, and mood, Vijay Varma's style echoes his career — versatile, confident, and always evolving. Off-screen, his understated calm adds another dimension to his personality, making him a true style icon for the times.

ELLE Global Entertainer: Jacqueline Fernandez

Known for her energy, charisma, and effortless glamour, Jacqueline Fernandez has garnered the position of entertainer with global appeal. Her constant global presence seamlessly balances her career across India and beyond.

ELLE Rising Star: Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty stands at the helm of a new generation who is set to carve his path with his talent and style. His emergence in the industry has been evident by a mix of poise and honesty, both on-screen and off. With a natural sense of style, he is as much a fashion figure as he is a rising actor.

ELLE Power House Performe: Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi's voice has been the soundtrack to countless lives, but her power extends beyond music. Known for her individualistic personality, both on stage and in style, she is not just vibrant but an experimental and dynamic performer. She symbolises what it means to be a powerhouse performer: one who commands attention effortlessly.

ELLE Face to Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan

Even before his official debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already captured the imagination of the industry and audiences alike. With his charismatic personality, eye-catching presence, and powerful fashion sense, he embodies the next wave of Indian talent. Even at the onset of his journey, his style has already made him one to watch.

ELLE Stylish Businessman: Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta's success extends beyond the boardroom and is reflected in his demeanour. Blending professionalism with personality, he has become a new kind of business style icon — approachable, aspiring, and sartorially sharp. His recognition celebrates entrepreneurs who prove that style and substance can coexist peacefully.

ELLE Gen Next Star: Tanya Maniktala

With a fresh presence and a growing body of effective work, Tanya Maniktala is steadily escalating as one of the most breathtaking young talents. Her charm and subtle elegance make her stand out, while her fashion picks mirror a confident individuality that resonates with her generation.

ELLE Digital Disruptor: Ankush Bahuguna

With his wit, resonance, and individuality, Ankush Bahuguna is more than just a content creator—he is a cultural voice. His increasing influence is an indication of the emergence of artists who inspire not only with their appearance but also with their concepts and genuineness.

ELLE People's Choice Designer: Aarti Vijay Gupta

Known for her bold prints, strong narratives, and a playfulness that always makes a statement, Aarti Vijay Guptais instantly recognisable. Her knack for blending art with fashion has earned her a loyal community of enthusiasts who support her distinctive voice. Cementing Indian creativity on an international stage by showcasing at platforms like London Fashion Week, her position as a designer strengthens at all levels. With her confident individuality and relatable vision, she made her the ELLE People's Choice Designer.

ELLE Emerging Designer of the Year: Smita Srinivas

Smita Srinivas, an emerging Indian fashion designer, is known for her experimental yet effortlessly wearable pieces, characterised by a thoughtful and boundary-pushing perspective. Her award signifies the start of an exciting journey, positioning her as a rising star in the industry.

