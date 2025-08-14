Ellenox, India's Largest Venture Studio, Announces Aggressive AI Expansion to U.S. and Gulf

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: Ellenox, India's largest venture studio, is accelerating its global push in enterprise AI development. In the past year, the company has grown its headcount by 50% over the last year, bringing in senior AI talent from Amazon and Google to power its next phase of expansion.

Already delivering AI transformation for Fortune 50 leaders in fintech, cloud computing, consumer social, and sports-tech, Ellenox has built systems that replace costly call centers with natural-voice AI agents and deployed end-to-end social media pipelines capable of scaling global brand engagement. The impact is already clear: client forecasts project over $100 million in annual human wage costs reduced by converting repetitive tasks to intelligent automation.

Now, Ellenox is extending its AI operations to the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, with new innovation hubs opening in Houston and Dubai in Q4 2025. This expansion brings Ellenox closer to the headquarters of multinational enterprises ready to overhaul legacy infrastructure and launch new AI-powered business verticals.

"Our clients aren't here for AI experiments... they're here to turn AI into a balance-sheet win," said Ankur, COO of Ellenox. "Whether it's rebuilding a decades-old system for a telecom giant or increasing clicks for a global sports brand like golf.com, we deliver AI infrastructure that scales from day one."

Operating on a venture studio model, Ellenox fuses startup agility with enterprise delivery, enabling rapid prototyping, deep integration, and long-term system ownership. With demand for enterprise AI implementation surging worldwide, Ellenox is positioning itself as the global partner for corporations ready to stop piloting and start transforming.

About Ellenox

Ellenox is India's largest venture studio, specializing in AI development, automation, and enterprise-scale transformation. From incubating startups to overhauling Fortune 50 tech stacks, Ellenox builds and scales intelligent systems that create measurable business impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor