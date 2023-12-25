Ellie's Artsy Unveils New Range of Return Gifts, Elevating Event Decor to Artistic Heights

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 25: Ellie's Artsy, a boutique online store in curating unique handmade gifting options and event decors, has introduced their new range of return gifts. It includes handpicked treasures like candles, magnets, figurines and nectars with the provision for customisation. Each item is made uniquely for different occasions, ensuring every event is celebrated in a truly personalized way while enhancing the bonds within relationships.

"Art has always been my passion and I have nurtured it since childhood, which led me to take a leave from my corporate career. This drive and dedication culminated in the birth of my full-fledged brand, Ellie's Artsy. I started with my first project creating a bouquet, soon I started creating return gifts and accessories for various events to set a certain mood." Says Dhanya James, Creator of Ellie's Artsy.

Ellie's Artsy's vision is to craft unforgettable moments that reflect every client's dreams and bring every occasion to life. They craft moments that stand the test of time, celebrating the beauty of simplicity. Ellie's Artsy prioritizes quality and satisfaction over profit and emphasizes the creation of customized experiences.

In a short span of three years, Ellie's Artsy has successfully conducted over 200 events, across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Beyond event management, they've expanded their offerings with an online store featuring handcrafted gift sets for various occasions. Additionally, their collection boasts Lush n Lather's handcrafted luxury bath soaps, meticulously crafted bouquets, floral baskets, mirrored photo magnets, scented candles, and Natural honey, available for universal shipping. With a focus on providing expert guidance and distinctive designs, Ellie's Artsy is gearing up to redefine homes, infusing them with fresh, creative ideas through their new venture Ellie's House 2 Home.

Ellie's Artsy is not just an event management company; it's a curator of timeless memories and a beacon of innovation in the world of art-infused decor. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and an unwavering dedication to personalized service, Ellie's Artsy stands poised to transform any event into a captivating, sensorial journey that lingers in the hearts and minds of all who partake in its grandeur.

For more information visit: https://www.elliesartsy.com/

