Elon Musk announces new subscription tiers for X, including ad-free option

New Delhi [India], October 20 : In a recent announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, the owner, and chairman of X revealed plans to introduce two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions in the near future.

Musk posted on his official handle on X, "Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive but has no ads."

Under the new subscription model, users in the Philippines and New Zealand will be charged approximately USD 0.75 and USD 0.85 per year, respectively, to access the additional features offered by the premium subscriptions.

These features include enhanced engagement options and exclusive content. However, those who choose not to subscribe will still be able to read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts on the platform, albeit with advertisements displayed.

This move marks X's latest attempt to diversify its revenue streams and reduce its reliance on advertising revenue.

By offering premium subscription tiers, the platform aims to provide users with a more tailored and ad-free experience, catering to different preferences and budgets.

X, which rebranded from Twitter earlier this year, has been undergoing significant changes under Musk's leadership.

The platform has seen the introduction of various new features, including decentralized social media efforts, as well as Musk's active engagement with the user community.

While the exact launch date of the new subscription tiers has not been disclosed, X users can expect these options to become available in the coming months.

As the platform continues to evolve, these changes are likely to reshape the way users interact with content and advertisements on X, providing more options for a personalized and seamless user experience.

Earlier on October 17 Musk announced that X will now charge new users in the Philippines and New Zealand about USD 0.75 and USD 0.85 respectively, each year to further engage or post on social media. However, those who decline to pay the amount will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow accounts, the company added"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor