Elon Musk's mother wishes him b'day, says 'Thank you for 53 yrs of joy & excitement'

New Delhi, June 28 Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on Friday wished the tech billionaire a happy birthday and thanked him for bringing "53 years of joy and excitement" into her life.

"Happy Birthday @elonmusk. Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement," she wrote on X.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the Tesla CEO from his childhood celebrating his birthday.

"Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you. Proud of you," Maye Musk mentioned.

Steve Jurvetson, Co-founder of Future Ventures, also wished the tech billionaire on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Elon Musk. And 30 years ago, dreaming the American Dream," Jurvetson wrote.

A lot of users also wished Musk on his birthday in the comment section.

"Happy Birthday Elon sir. Have the best day and enjoy every great thing that is happening in your life. To many more," a user wrote.

"Happy Birthday to Elon! Wishing him all happiness in the world," another user said.

One more user stated, "Happy Birthday Elon and blessings to you Maye for sharing him with the world. He has saved us".

