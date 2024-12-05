Elpro Sports Fest 2024: Bringing Students Together Through Sports

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Deccember 5: The Elpro Sports Fest is an annual celebration of sports and teamwork at Elpro International School, aiming to inspire students and promote holistic development through active participation. This year, the festival, held from 16th November to 2nd December 2024, was bigger and better, engaging students from Grades 1 to 12 in a wide range of individual and team sports of their choice. The event ensures 100% participation, allowing every student to compete, learn, and have fun through sports.

The idea of inviting celebrated sports personalities like Nitesh Kumar and Lakshya Sen was to motivate students by introducing them to real-life role models who exemplify perseverance, discipline, and excellence. The festival kicked off with a motivational opening ceremony featuring Nitesh Kumar, India's Paralympic Badminton champion. His incredible story of resilience and success inspired everyone in attendance, setting a positive tone for the weeks ahead.

Throughout the fest, students participated in a variety of sports, including cricket, football, badminton, long jump, throwball, and more. The unique aspect of the Elpro Sports Fest is its inclusivityensuring that every student, regardless of grade or skill level, takes part in at least one individual and one team sport, based on their preferences.

The closing ceremony on 2nd December was equally inspiring, featuring Lakshya Sen, India's rising badminton star. His journey from a young athlete to an international sensation motivated students to dream big, work hard, and pursue their goals with passion and determination. The ceremony also honored the winners of various events and acknowledged the hard work of all participants, organizers, and volunteers.

Dr. Vohra said, "The Elpro Sports Fest is about much more than winning medals. It's about participation, growth, and building confidence in our students. We are proud to create a space where every child can explore their potential, work in teams, and develop a lifelong love for sports. The presence of inspiring athletes like Nitesh Kumar and Lakshya Sen makes this event truly special."

The Elpro Sports Fest has become a platform that not only celebrates athletic talent but also fosters values like inclusivity, perseverance, and teamwork. It's a shining example of how sports can bring communities together and leave a lasting impact on young minds. To know more about Elpro International School follow @elpro_international_school on Instagram.

