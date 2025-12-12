Elstellar International to Build High-Production Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) Manufacturing Facility in Uttarakhand

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: Elstellar International Pvt Ltd has announced that they're expanding into a high-production Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) and infrastructure manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. They are a new-generation engineering and infrastructure company founded by Mr. Anirudh Kala, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur. The upcoming 4-acre plant to be built in Uttarakhand will be used to manufacture PEB components as well as crash barriers as a part of road safety systems. Other manufacturing capabilities include production of border security fencing, Bailey bridges, and RDSO-approved railway components.

Elstellar International is a promising player in the ever-growing infrastructure landscape in India. The company has built a strong presence as a one-stop solution for high-quality construction and engineering services, including projects like roads, bridges, and structural works, alongside PEB infrastructure. The company is known for its time-bound approach and strict adherence to provided timelines. What sets Elstellar International apart from other companies is its focus on quality-driven work that's supported by a strong team of progressive and professional young engineers and an experienced advisory board.

The company specialises in major infrastructure projects like bridge fabrication while following all major government safety standards with high levels of precision and technology-driven execution. Elstellar International shares a positive long-term goal of becoming a preferred partner to government agencies for infrastructure projects like roads, highways, railways, or metro systems, as well as airports, industrial process plants, and water-waste management projects.

As a part of its expansion, the company is focusing on investments in automation and construction technology that reduces supervision dependency. It will also provide long-term benefits in addressing the sector's skilled labour shortage. The Uttarakhand facility aims to work as a point of strength for the company and showcase its improved manufacturing capabilities to support national infrastructure needs. The plant is also expected to open work opportunities for Elstellar International with PSUs, governments, and private clients like Tata Projects and L&T.

As a rising company, Elstellar International has already completed has worked on several notable projects such as the challenging Kedarnath Redevelopment Works executed at high altitude after the 2013 disaster. The company delivered on schedule and was appreciated by the authorities. ElstellarInternational has also signed a strategic partnership with France-based engineering firm Taree Armee, which aims to bring advanced technology to India in ropeway infrastructure and patented structural solutions that further enhance Elstellar's engineering prowess.

Strengthened by experienced leadership and the practical knowledge of founder Anirudh Kala, Elstellar International focuses on strengthening its service offerings with expanded manufacturing capacity made possible by their PEB Manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand.

For more information, visit: https://www.elstellar.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor