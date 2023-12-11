Embark on a Cultural Odyssey: Ryan Group Hosts the 17th Ryan International Children's Festival in New Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 11: The eagerly awaited Ryan International Children's Festival is set to make a triumphant return, illuminating the heart of Delhi from December 13th to 17th, 2023. Now in its 17th edition, this cultural extravaganza is poised to unite over 13,000 enthusiastic children from across the globe, creating a tapestry of diverse cultures and experiences. Diplomats, Bureaucrat, Ambassadors of various participating countries and dignitaries from different fields will grace the extravaganza to encourage our national and international students.

A Global Spectacle

Participants from India, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Czech Republic, Zambia, Slovenia, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, and more will converge in Delhi for an unparalleled cultural exchange. With over 300 performances, workshops, and classroom exchanges, the Ryan Festival 2023 is destined to be an immersive international experience for students.

Pride and Joy for Families

Adding to the grandeur of the festival, over 26,000 parents and family members from Delhi will share in the pride and joy as they witness their children's performances in the spectacular Broadway-style musical, "Let's Have Fun," taking place at the Talkatora Stadium. Filled with captivating international dances, this musical aims to remind everyone of the joy derived from spending quality time together as a family.

Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group of Institutions, expresses her vision for the festival: "At the outset, we are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for his continual blessings and for the vision of our Chairman, Dr. A. F. Pinto to provide a holistic learning experience to our children. At Ryan, we provide our students with firsthand international experiences by bringing in foreign counterparts. Cultural exchanges serve as a powerful bridge, uniting students around their shared experiences. In our increasingly interconnected world, this approach is indispensable. The festival will give Indian students a chance to host, perform and interact with children from all around the world."

Exciting Events

The Ryan Festival 2023 promises a series of exciting events, including the World Village, White T-shirt Ceremony and the grand Opening & Closing Ceremony at Talkatora Stadium and Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. These events will provide participants with unique opportunities to interact with peers, fostering connections that transcend borders.

White T-Shirt Ceremony: a very symbolic event where the national and international students adorned in pure white T-Shirts scribbled the messages about peace and harmony on each other's T-shirts in different languages and will carry them back home as a festival memento with universal impressions.

World Village: Children will attend our famous "World Village" where the International teams will set up stalls and exchange souvenirs are artifacts with Indian children. There will various Arts and Crafts Workshops.

Catch the Excitement!

Embark on a visual journey and catch a glimpse of the excitement that awaits at the Ryan Festival.

Click here to view our promotional video.

About Ryan International Children's Festival

Since its inception in 2000, the Ryan International Children's Festival has been a pivotal force in global cultural exchange. Over two decades, it has blossomed into a dynamic celebration, drawing children from 30+ countries. This annual event has transformed into a vibrant showcase of international diversity, with nearly 300000 students participating enthusiastically. A beacon of cross-cultural collaboration, the festival's 17 editions have left an indelible mark, uniting young minds and enriching the global tapestry of shared experiences. Rooted in the principles of harmony and diversity, the Ryan Festival continues its legacy, fostering international understanding with unwavering commitment.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Schools, founded in 1976, is a highly awarded group with more than 150 schools globally, having a focus of providing holistic education to students. With a legacy of over four decades and a strong emphasis on academic excellence and character development, Ryan Group has established a reputation for nurturing future leaders and global citizens.

