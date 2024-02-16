Embark On A Gastronomic Journey To Kashmir With The Poshmaal Food Festival At Courtyard By Marriott Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 16: Courtyard by Marriott Surat is pleased to announce the launch of its much-awaited culinary extravaganza, the POSHMAAL: Kashmiri Food Festival. From February 16th to February 25th, guests are invited to embark on a gastronomic journey through the rich culinary heritage of Kashmir at Charcoal, the hotel’s signature poolside Indian barbecue restaurant.

Curated by acclaimed chefs Rahul Wali and Sidakpreet Singh Kalra, the festival promises to tantalize taste buds with a tantalizing array of Kashmiri delicacies. From vegetarian delights like Buzith Chaaman and Nadur Kebab to non-vegetarian specialties such as Buzith Gaad and Kabargah, each dish is crafted with precision and passion, reflecting the sumptuous traditions of Kashmir.

Our team is thrilled and all set to welcome the people of Surat to this exquisite festival,” says Chef Brijesh, Executive Chef for Courtyard by Marriott Surat. “We have meticulously curated a menu that showcases the diverse and flavorful cuisine of Kashmir, and we cannot wait to share it with our guests.”

“Our signature poolside Indian barbecue restaurant, Charcoal, offers guests an immersive dining experience amidst the picturesque Aqua Terrace,” says Vikas Sharma, Area General Manager of Courtyard By Marriott Surat. “With an interactive live kitchen and a menu showcasing superior quality meat and seafood alongside vegetarian options, Charcoal is the perfect setting for the POSHMAAL: Kashmiri Food Festival.”

The festival, which kicks off at 7:00 PM each evening, invites guests to revel in the enchanting flavors of Kashmir while enjoying the serene ambiance of Charcoal’s open-air setting. From aromatic Saffron Rice to decadent Saffron Phirni, each dish is meticulously prepared to transport guests to the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.

Join us at Charcoal, Courtyard by Marriott Surat, and immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of Kashmir with the POSHMAAL: Kashmiri Food Festival.

