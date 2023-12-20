Embark on a Shopper's Paradise: The "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" Takes Over All Pacific Malls!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 20: Brace yourselves for an unparalleled shopping extravaganza as Pacific Malls proudly launches the thrilling "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" spanning across all its illustrious locations from December 15th, 2023, to January 28th, 2024.

An unmissable opportunity awaits eager shoppers! Across every Pacific Mall, customers will immerse themselves in a whirlwind of shopping excitement, with each purchase becoming a ticket to astonishing rewards and surprises. Stand a chance to win fantastic prizes by treating yourself to the retail therapy that you rightfully deserve.

The excitement doesn't stop there! The top highest shoppers across all Pacific Malls will be crowned champions, walking away with coveted grand prizes that redefine luxury and indulgence. Brace yourselves for an incredible array of rewards:

At Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, the highest achiever here secures the ultimate prizea brand-new Skoda Kushaq Car, an emblem of sophistication and driving excellence. For the second-highest shopper, the opportunity to dive into a shopping spree worth a whopping 5 Lakhs at Croma awaits, offering a paradise of gadgets and tech treasures. Meanwhile, the third-highest achiever seizes the sleek and powerful Jawa 42 Motorbike.

Shoppers are in for a treat at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall Jasola. The highest shopper gets the keys to cruise in style with a Maruti Baleno Car, and for the second-highest shopper, gets the Home Makeover worth 2 Lakhs. The third-highest achiever is invited to bask in luxury with a 3-night stay at the prestigious JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, Mussoorie.

At Pacific Mall NSP - Pitampura, the allure of the 'Pacific Winter Shopping Festival' takes on a distinct charm. The top shopper here races off with the prize of a stylish Keeway K330 N Bike. For the second-highest shopper, the spotlight gleams on Gold Jewellery worth an impressive 2 Lakhs - Need to remove the value. Meanwhile, the third-highest shopper's reward is an enticing International Stay courtesy of Club Mahindra, promising relaxation and adventure in equal measure

At Pacific D21 Mall Dwarka, the top shopper wins Keeway K330 N Bike, merging style and adventure seamlessly. For the second-highest shopper, the dreamy escape awaits in the form of an International Stay from Club Mahindra, and the third-highest achiever indulges in a serene Domestic Staycation.

At The Mall of Faridabad, the highest achiever earns the keys to a brand-new Nissan Magnite Car, transforming their shopping triumph into a thrilling ride ahead. Additionally, shoppers spending above INR 10,000 are rewarded with guaranteed gifts, adding a touch of excitement to every purchase.

At Pacific Mall Ghaziabad, the highest shopper revels in a lavish Shopathon worth 60 seconds at Deerika Hypermarket, unlocking a treasure trove of luxurious delights. Meanwhile, the second-highest shopper unwinds with the promise of an International Stay courtesy of Club Mahindra, and for the third-highest shopper, the embrace of a Domestic Staycation from Club Mahindra beckons.

In the exhilarating realm of rewards at the 'Pacific Winter Shopping Festival,' at Pacific Mall Dehradun, the highest shopper ascends to a pinnacle of luxury and earns the prestigious accolade of a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle alongside a night of indulgence at the esteemed JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, Mussoorie. The second highest shopper cruises into their reward - a Honda Activa scooter coupled with a night of opulence at the same exquisite resort. For the third highest shopper, a world of choices unfolds - from a delightful array of Electronics, Gifts, or Gadgets to accompany their two nights' stay at the magnificent JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, Mussoorie.

Excitement doesn't stop here. Each day, the highest shopper will receive a special surprise gift, ensuring every visit to Pacific malls is filled with excitement and rewards.

"Pacific Winter Shopping Festival is an enchanting celebration where the festive spirit meets the joy of shopping. It's not just about finding products; it's about embracing moments that sparkle with excitement. Our malls transform into a magical haven, inviting every visitor to discover more than merchandise; it's like a treasure trove of memories waiting to be crafted. Each purchase is a chance to win remarkable rewards," stated Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group.

Be Dazzled by the "Giant Shopping Bag" at all Pacific Malls!

As the heart of this sensational promotion, witness the installation of a massive Shopping Bag at every Pacific Mall. This iconic symbol embodies the essence of your shopping journey, promising excitement, and surprises at every turn. Let the "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" fulfill your shopping dreams and transform your purchases into extraordinary rewards!

About Pacific Group:

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

