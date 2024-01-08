Embark on a Transformative MBA Experience: Apply to SIBM NOIDA by January 7th, 2024

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 8: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Noida (SIBM NOIDA), a renowned institution of business education, is making its final call for applications to its MBA programme, encouraging prospective candidates to apply before the last date i.e. January 7th, 2024. Recognized for its academic excellence, industry connections, and internationalization, the institution promises a comprehensive MBA experience to its students that prepares them for successful careers in the ever-evolving business world.

Commenting on the final call, Dr. Vandana Ahuja, Director of SIBM NOIDA, emphasized, "At SIBM NOIDA, we recognize brilliance is more than textbooks and degrees; it begins with curiosity and is nurtured by experience from industry exposure and an engaging community. With our final call for applications approaching, we welcome aspiring professionals not just seeking an MBA but to embark on an immersive journey that will enable them to co-create their success stories."

This vision can be highlighted by the institution's MBA programme with specializations, which are meticulously designed to align with the ever-changing needs of the industry:

* Marketing: Students delve into consumer behaviour and marketing dynamics, honing skills crucial for crafting effective communication strategies.

* Finance: Learn investment strategies and corporate finance to make financial decisions in a dynamic market.

* Human Resource Management (HRM): Focuses on recruitment, training, evaluation, and compensation practices.

* Operations: Master design principles and efficient inventory management ensure stringent quality control in business operations.

* Supply Chain Management: Gain expertise in procurement, warehouse, transportation, and logistics for the smooth movement of goods and services.

Beyond conventional learning, the institution engages students through activities designed to build active campus engagement:

* Student clubs and societies organise sporting activities, social initiatives, workshops featuring industry experts, and seminars.

* An exceptional student body, experienced faculty and an array of visiting faculty members from industry contribute to an active campus life.

Extending its expertise to the corporate world, the business institution offers tailor-made Management Development Programmes (MDPs) and Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs). Tailored specifically to corporate requirements to enhance the skillsets of working professionals while equipping educators with modern teaching methodologies and industry insight, these programmes make SIBM NOIDA an excellent choice for management education.

Symbiosis International University's (SIU) reputation further cements this outstanding quality. Ranked amongst the top 50 universities in India by NIRF, Government of India and among the top 250 universities in Asia and top 150 in BRICS by the QS World University Rankings Survey 2018.

The institution's Corporate Connect and Placement Committee provides students with opportunities to bridge academia with industry. By organizing guest lectures, industry interactions, networking events, internships, summer placements and final placements, the committee ensures all their students have the skills required for career success.

As the final call for applications approaches, SIBM NOIDA is an incubator of high-quality education, industry experience and holistic development - creating opportunities for student success in corporate settings.

For more information, please visit: https://sibmnoida.edu.in/

