Embark on an Odyssey of Elegance with 'RANG' by Masumi Mewawalla Exclusively for Aza Fashions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Dive into the mystique of 'RANG', where refined silhouettes, dramatic cuts, and exquisite detailing take center stage. The collection boasts a vibrant palette, featuring ombre colors that dance and unfurl tales of jubilation. Each piece whispers enchanting stories, creating a canvas of undying elegance.

'RANG' is a masterpiece of style and joy, showcasing Masumi Mewawalla's artistic brilliance. The collaboration with Aza Fashions brings forth a convergence of tradition and contemporary fashion, resulting in a lyrical expression in the realm of exquisite design.

The color palette of 'RANG' is a mesmerizing spectrum, including mint green, navy blue, lilac, rose gold, ruby red, eggshell white, silver, wine, black, rose pink, powder blue, and ombre. Each hue has been carefully chosen to evoke a sense of celebration and sophistication.

Explore an array of silhouettes, ranging from kaftans, sarees, drape kurta sets, lehengas, corsetry, skirt sets, gowns, dhoti sets, to trails. 'RANG' caters to every fashion connoisseur's desire, ensuring a diverse collection that embraces individuality.

The collection is adorned with intricate details, including floral patterns, abstract geometry, dramatic ruffles, intricate handwork, cut work, 3D applique, and zari work. Each piece is a testament to the craftsmanship that elevates the art of couture.

Masumi Mewawalla is a visionary designer known for her innovative designs that seamlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics. Her creations have graced runways and red carpets, earning her a reputation as a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Website: masumimewawalla.com.

