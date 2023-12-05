Embark on an Unparalleled Digital Adventure with "Hungama World" in BharatBox

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: BharatBox, in collaboration with The Sandbox announces the launch of one of its most anticipated experiences in the metaverse - the "Hungama World", where the entertainment world rewards you!

Own, Play, and Earn rewards worth over 100K SAND by simply interacting with your experiences in the metaverse.

Envision a futuristic Mumbai, where Bollywood and Music's glitz and glamor meets the magic of metaverse. "Hungama World" offers this and more, with attractions like beach concerts, shopping malls, and nightclubs. It's a hub for movies, music, fashion, and everything entertainment-related.

Live the Quests, Embrace the Journey

Enter the "Hungama World" within BharatBox, and you won't be stepping into yet another metaverse destination. Instead, you will embark on an epic journey into the essence of Mumbai and Bollywood City, featuring 16 meticulously designed quests, each offering a unique narrative. This virtual world transforms every moment into an exhilarating story. From Karaoke and Dance Quests to Bollywood Quizzes and Filmy Treasure Hunts, every quest is a chapter in this grand digital saga, allowing participants to become heroes of their own tale.

In "Hungama World," quests are not just tasks but captivating journeys woven into the dynamic world of digital exploration. Imagine yourself in the role of a fashion guru, dressing dolls in iconic styles inspired by your favorite characters at the virtual mall. From shopping sprees to racing tracks to pulse-pounding parkour challenges, bridge the gap to the future of entertainment, today. Each quest in "Hungama World" is a step into a realm where imagination reigns supreme. Step into "Hungama World," where every adventure promises to be a vibrant and unforgettable experience.

Forge Connections in a Digital Wonderland

The magic of "Hungama World" is in its power to connect. It's a melting pot where global participants converge, sharing victories and creating stories. It offers the opportunity to explore, learn, and bond with a community of like-minded adventurers. Every quest completed, every challenge conquered, is a shared triumph, a story told not in isolation, but in the company of fellow adventurers. Step into "Hungama World" and immerse yourself in a realm where each quest is an opportunity to discover something new about this digital world and about yourself.

Neeraj Roy, President of Hefty Entertainment Inc. notes, "Hefty Entertainment Inc.'s alliance with The Sandbox, BharatBox will redefine cultural experiences through the metaverse. With this, we aim to create a space where Indian culture and global interaction blends seamlessly."

Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, remarks, "With 'Hungama World', we are pioneering a new era in digital interaction. This is not just about completing quests; it's about living stories, where every participant is both a spectator and a creator of their digital destiny."

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox, adds, "This venture is a convergence of technology, culture, and storytelling. 'Hungama World' epitomizes the spirit of innovation, blending the charm of Indian narratives with the thrill of digital exploration."

Hefty Entertainment

Hefty Entertainment Inc, registered in USA, is a Web 3 initiative engaging in NFTs through blockchain and metaverse enabling entertainment across music, movies, games and fashion.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile. The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

BharatBox, is a JV company between Brinc and Sandbox set up to create a new cultural hub featuring key partners from India's entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood. The new entrants have joined The Sandbox's virtual real estate by acquiring LAND NFTs in the open metaverse and have committed to building experiences in Bharatbox. Multiple high-profile brands and artists will come together to create an area in The Sandbox dedicated to celebrating Indian art, culture, entertainment, and sports, and engage with fans in new and immersive experiences. BharatBox will create the experiences and also provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India, as well as building the games alongside Web3 developers. Stay informed about our latest developments by joining our community on Telegram. Please visit https://bharatbox.sandbox.game and follow us on Twitter and Instagram and join us on this exciting journey towards creating the most immersive blockchain experience!

