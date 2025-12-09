Embassy Developments Sells 450+ Units Worth Rs 860 Crore at Launch of Embassy Greenshore

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Embassy Developments Ltd. (NSE: EMBDL / BSE: 532832) announced the exceptional response to Embassy Greenshore, its newly launched premium residential project within Embassy Springs, North Bengaluru's biggest and best-planned city.

Spanning ~14 acres and encompassing 1.55 million sq. ft. of saleable area, the development comprises 878 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments spread across two phases. Crafted for upper-mid-segment buyers seeking an elevated living experience, Embassy Greenshore introduces a distinct product typology with larger-than-usual configurations rarely available at its price point in the North Bengaluru micromarket. The launch of Phase 1 comprised of 700 units spread over 1.34 million sq. ft. of saleable area. The project witnessed a strong market response, achieving bookings worth ~Rs. 860 crore within five days of the launch.

A key differentiator is the project's meticulous master planning - ensuring a high degree of privacy with no homes looking into one another and offering residents access to their own ~3-acre central park with dedicated leisure zones and access to multiple amenities spread across the podium. These features, combined with premium finishing standards, position Embassy Greenshore as North Bengaluru's most compelling "affordable luxury" development - offering an aspirational lifestyle within reach.

Located in proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and key employment hubs, the project benefits from Embassy Springs' integrated ecosystem of green landscapes, social infrastructure such as Embassy Academy - a CBSE-affiliated school, and connectivity, reinforcing its appeal as a preferred residential destination.

Speaking on the milestone, Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, Chief Revenue Officer - Residential, Embassy Developments Ltd., said, "The overwhelming response to Embassy Greenshore reflects a growing desire among homebuyers for homes that offer more - more space, more privacy, more refinement. We have intentionally designed larger formats with expansive living spaces, tucked-away walk-in wardrobes, and marble finishes to deliver a sense of everyday luxury rarely seen at this price point. With a thoughtfully crafted masterplan that ensures no homes overlook each other, Embassy Greenshore offers a level of comfort and exclusivity that is genuinely new for this micromarket. Phase 2 of the project, consisting of a premium tower, will be launched by January 2026."

This achievement follows the recent sell-out of Embassy Paradiso within the same township and is another step in EDL's focused growth journey, reinforcing its leadership in North Bengaluru's residential market and signalling a strong start to its next phase of launches.

Embassy Developments Limited (formerly known as Equinox India Developments Limited and earlier as Indiabulls Real Estate Limited) ("the Company") is one of India's leading real estate developers, specializing in the construction and development of residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects across Indian cities. With a strategic focus on Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and the National Capital Region (NCR), the company also has a presence in Chennai, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag, and Indore. EDL boasts a diversified residential portfolio, offering a well-balanced mix of high-value and high-volume developments across mid-income, premium, and luxury segments. Its portfolio of ready, ongoing, and future residential developments includes branded residences, uber-luxury apartments and villas, exclusive town homes, condominiums, integrated townships, senior living communities, and contemporary homes. Committed to building a resilient ecosystem, the Company actively fosters social, economic, and environmental progress in the communities it serves. The Company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and holds a long-term debt rating of IVR A- Stable from Infomerics.

