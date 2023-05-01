Embrace the captivating luxury made sustainable only at DLF Promenade

New Delhi [India], May 1 (/PRNewswire): Nestled in the heart of vibrant Vasant Kunj, where sophistication meets trendsetting, lies DLF Promenade - a mall of grandeur catering to the discerning tastes of Delhi and NCR's elite clientele. Step into this haven of indulgence and get immersed in a world of luxury. DLF Promenade, a notable component of DLF Malls, is at the forefront of paving the way for a new generation of shoppers who are keen on promoting sustainability through pioneering policies and programs.

DLF Promenade's commitment to sustainability extends beyond certifications and accolades. The mall has undertaken various zero-waste initiatives, minimizing waste generation through redesign, reduction, reuse, and recycling. An orgc waste converter (OWC) on-site converts wet waste to manure. It is taking the lead in promoting sustainable transportation, with EV chargers installed on the premises. The mall has also embraced renewable energy sources, installing solar panels to power sections of the building, reducing emissions, and minimizing the mall's environmental impact and carbon footprint.

But it's not just about what happens behind the scenes; DLF Promenade believes in educating and engaging customers in sustainable practices. All restrooms feature information about the use of STP treated water, which is also used in fountains and other areas of the mall. Customers can learn about the mall's LEED Zero Water Certification and other sustainability measures. The mall has even taken to giving out saplings made from in-house manure to customers on World Earth Day to encourage sustainability.

Several novel installations have been recently added to the mall, one of which is the Bird Watchers' Party, an ingenious creation by Nehmat that is a discourse between various materials conversing with one another and watching the crowd, assessing and studying the watcher over a glass of wine. "A World Alike," another marvel, is the brainchild of Deval, who has devoted nearly a decade to fashioning art from scrap metal. Also noteworthy is Plasticvilla, or Manveer, whose Unity installation upcycles more than a ton of plastic from 500 families to make art and spread environmental consciousness. Solidarity, produced using 200 plastic turtles and 60 kg of MLP plastic, features plastic contamination's effects.

DLF Promenade is not just a shopping destination; it is a mall on a mission - to champion sustainability through its ongoing and upcoming efforts and initiatives. Get immersed in a world of luxury that embodies the very essence of sustainable practices.

