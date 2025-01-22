Embrace This Winter With a Renewed, Recharged and Realigned Self With Dharana at Shillim

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Winter is a time when nature slows down, urging us to do the same and focus on renewing both body and mind. The season's shorter days and cooler temperatures can affect our energy levels, immune system, and overall wellbeing, making it essential to prioritize self-care and renewal. Just a three-hour drive from Mumbai and two hour drive from Pune, discover a world apart, one where you can reconnect with both yourself and our natural world. An ideal retreat location, occupying a calm, hidden section of the valley, Dharana at Shillim today invites you to Renew, Realign, and Recharge amidst an unparalleled sanctuary for self-discovery and healing.

Dharana at Shillim is a transformative destination for those seeking harmony and healing. Guided by the philosophy of 'Dharana'a state of deep concentration and awarenessit provides an immersive experience where guests cultivate inner strength, peace, enthusiasm, love, and wisdom. The retreat's wellbeing philosophy is founded on five holistic pathways from Preventative Medicine, Physical restoration, Healing Nutrition, to Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony each serving as a cornerstone for optimum health and self-realisation.

Winter being nature's chosen time to detox, Dharana at Shillim emphasises on this opportune time to restore balance and vitality through transformative programmes designed to cultivate lasting wellbeing from the inside out. The specialised programmes for deep restoration and balance include:

Art of Detox: Immerse in a gentle yet effective cleanse to uncover clarity, restore energy and achieve holistic wellbeing this winter with this signature detox programme. Coupled with yoga, meditation, therapies and treatments, this 5/7/14 night programme prioritises nourishing the body while supporting natural detoxification processes for lasting results.

Rest & Revive: Cultivate inner peace and restore equilibrium with this long stay de-stress programme aimed at delivering high impact solutions to stress management and improved sleep quality through targeted treatments. Offering deep rest and nurturing, the carefully curated programme helps balance hormones, enhances endorphins and optimises gut health for a holistic rejuvenation.

Sustainable Weight Management: Learn effective strategies and sustainable practices to obtain your ideal body weight with this long stay programme committed to healthy weight management. Ensuring long-term success, the programme leverages the science of modern technology to assess root cause of weight accumulation with guided solutions to healthy habits by Dharana's in-house experts.

"Aligning with the principle of Ritucharya, the winter season is nature's invitation to restore, heal, and reconnect. As the crisp seasonal air revitalises the mind and body, now is the perfect time for guests to immerse in the beauty of mother nature. Providing an authentic sanctuary for deep rejuvenation and transformation, Dharana's deeply personalised programmes, integrated approach to nourishment, and restorative activities, ensures care and renewal from the inside out. Here, wellbeing is not merely a goal but a transformative journey to self-discovery," says Dr. Arun Pillai, Wellness Director at Dharana at Shillim.

Honor this season as an opportunity to heal, rejuvenate, and rediscover your inner self. Let Dharana at Shillim be your sanctuary for renewal and holistic wellbeing.

Visit www.dharanaretreat.com or contact our dedicated team at reservations@dharanaretreat.com for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor