Emcure Enters Asia Book of Records with 5,139 Doctors Pledge to Support Dancing to Fight Against Hypertension

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: In a vibrant celebration of wellness, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited has etched its name into the prestigious Asia Book of Records for mobilizing the maximum number of healthcare professionals (HCPs) pledging to support heart health through dance.

A remarkable 5,139 HCPs united virtually in a powerful campaign titled “Dancing to Fight Against Hypertension” under the banner of Temsan, Emcure's trusted brand in hypertension management. This unique initiative promoted the idea of a “Tension-Free Life”, blending science with the universal language of rhythm to encourage stress reduction and better cardiovascular health.

Mr. Amitkumar Sopariwala lead this initiative, synchronizing thousands of healthcare professionals in a symbolic and energizing step toward preventive heart care.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kuldeep Sharma, Business Unit Head at Emcure, said:

“This record is more than just a number—it's a movement that reflects the heart of Emcure's mission: to make healthcare proactive, human, and joyful. I salute the spirit of every doctor who danced not just for themselves, but for a healthier India. This initiative reinforces our belief that wellness doesn't always have to be clinical—it can be expressive and empowering.”

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Dr. Parag Ajmera leading Cardiologist, added:“This is exactly the kind of lifestyle innovation we need for hypertension control. Dance combines physical exercise with mental well-being—it’s refreshing, joyful, and feels like a hobby. Such formats make adherence easier, and that's the biggest win in long-term hypertension management.”

This recognition from the Asia Book of Records stands as a testament to Emcure's innovative and people-first approach in driving awareness, engagement, and preventive care through bold and creative campaigns.

With Temsan at the forefront, Emcure continues to push the boundaries of how health messages are delivered—making them memorable, meaningful, and movement-driven.

5,139 doctors join Emcure's dance initiative for hypertension awareness

