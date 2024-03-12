Emcure launches Galact supplement for breastfeeding mothers in over-the-counter market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced its foray into the over-the-counter (OTC) market with the launch of its flagship product, Galact.

According to a press release, Galact, a lactation supplement designed to enhance breast milk production, has been prescribed by healthcare professionals for over two decades and will now be available as an OTC offering.

Formulated with a blend of natural ingredients including Shatavari and six other herbs, Galact is aimed at bolstering breast milk production in mothers.

Shatavari, a key component, not only aids in increasing milk supply but is also known for promoting baby's weight gain, improving sleep patterns, and boosting immunity.

Another vital ingredient, Yashtimadhu, contributes to enhancing cognitive functions, memory, and concentration, thereby potentially improving the baby's IQ.

The launch of Galact marks Emcure's initial step into the OTC segment, with plans to introduce a broader range of products addressing various aspects of women's health.

Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing women's health solutions, stating, "Emcure has always focused on awareness, access, and affordability to strengthen women's health in India. The launch of Galact marks our efforts to redefine and further elevate the standard of women's health solutions. Our foray into the OTC segment focuses on empowering women across various life stages, starting with a portfolio tailored for their lactation journey."

Thapar added, "In India, only 64 per cent of mothers breastfeed their babies exclusively in the first 6 months. By making Galact available over the counter, Emcure aims to sensitise all mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months in line with the WHO and UNICEF breastfeeding guidelines. Emcure plans to introduce more products under the Galact brand."

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has a longstanding commitment to raising awareness about women's health issues such as anemia, menstruation, and breastfeeding.

With the introduction of the revamped Galact brand, the company aims to further its advocacy for breastfeeding and advocate for optimal nutrition for infants.

