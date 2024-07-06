Emerald Finance Reports 115 per cent Increase in Q1 FY25 Consolidated EBITDA

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE:EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of banking products and financial services, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Comment on Financial Performance Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "The robust financial performance in Q1 FY25 is a testament to our strategic focus on innovative financial solutions and customer-centric services. We have achieved a remarkable surge in EBITDA, reflecting our efficient operational strategies and cost management initiatives. Robust growth in total income with profit almost doubling is strong indication of optimistic demand for our financial products.

Our new partnerships for the Early Wage Access Program highlight our innovative approach to meeting the financial needs of our customers. Our collaboration with major financial institutions for gold loans further strengthens our market presence and provides a robust platform for future growth. We are committed to sustaining this momentum and exploring new avenues for growth, ensuring long-term value creation."

Recent Highlights of Emerald Finance Limited

