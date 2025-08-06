Emerald Finance's EMERALD EWA App Goes Live on Google Play Store

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has announced the official launch of its employee-centric mobile application, 'EMERALD EWA', now available on the Google Play Store.

Exclusively accessible to employees of companies registered with Emerald, the EMERALD EWA app represents a major step forward in digitizing and streamlining access to earned salaries. The launch reinforces Emerald's commitment to empowering the modern workforce with responsible, tech-enabled financial solutions that address short-term liquidity needsinstantly and securely.

The app is powered by Emerald's proprietary, API-driven platform that integrates seamlessly with employer payroll systems and time-tracking software. This real-time integration enables employees to access up to 40% of their earned salaryat any time during the pay cyclethrough a fully automated system. The repayment is deducted directly from their salary on payday, ensuring zero delinquencies and nil NPAs since inception.

The company generates revenue through a nominal processing fee of 1.5% to 2% per transaction. This structure has consistently yielded an internal rate of return of around 24% annually, supported by high operational efficiency and a robust risk-mitigation model.

Comment on the EWA Program Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are proud to launch the EMERALD EWA app, which marks a major milestone in our digital transformation journey. This platform is designed to empower employees of our partner corporates with instant, flexible access to their earned wageseliminating dependency on high-cost credit while promoting financial wellness.

From a business perspective, the app not only enhances user engagement and service delivery but also strengthens our recurring revenue model through higher transaction volumes and deeper client integration. As we continue to scale, this mobile-first approach will serve as the foundation for rolling out additional salary-linked financial products such as personal loans, gift vouchers, and invoice discountingunlocking new growth opportunities.

We believe this launch is a strong step toward positioning Emerald Finance as one of the leaders in India's evolving earned wage access landscape and a trusted financial partner for the country's workforce."

