Emerald Worldwide Connections announces CBIS 2025 - The Premier Gateway to India's booming Ceramic & Bath Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the second edition of the Ceramic & Bath Industry Show (CBIS) 2025, an exclusive platform that showcases cutting-edge products, advanced technologies, and pioneering design innovations in the ceramic and bath sector. CBIS 2025 which is scheduled on 8th, 9th and 10th October at Bombay Exhibition Centre, aims to be a transformative gateway to India's thriving ceramic and bath industry, connecting manufacturers with buyers, architects, real estate developers, and design professionals from across the globe.

With India's ceramic tiles and bath fittings market poised for exponential growth driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable and aesthetically advanced materials, CBIS 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment. The exhibition is strategically designed to harness these emerging opportunities, creating a collaborative platform for business development, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships.

CBIS 2025 Highlights:

* Showcase of the latest innovations in ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and bath fittings

* Exclusive access to global buyers, suppliers, and key decision-makers

* Insights into sustainability trends and future-ready product innovations

* Live demonstrations and new product launches by leading industry players

CBIS 2025 promises to be the definitive meeting ground where innovation meets opportunity, paving the way for the future of India's ceramic and bath industry.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Manoj Gopalani, Managing Director, Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt. Ltd., said: "The second edition of CBIS marks a strategic focus on the ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and bath fittings segment, a sector undergoing remarkable transformation. As the event has grown, it has become evident that this industry is part of a much broader, interconnected ecosystem. Ceramics and Bath fittings are one chapter in a larger narrative.

From next year, we are excited to evolve the exhibition into the Construction & Building Industry Show (CBIS), reflecting the full spectrum of India's dynamic infrastructure and lifestyle sectors. The 2026 edition will showcase innovations across construction materials, smart technologies, and future-ready solutions that are redefining how we design, build, and live."

Looking Ahead: CBIS Expands in 2026

The Ceramic & Bath Industry Show is set to rename as Construction & Building Industry Show (CBIS) in 2026 and will be organized by Emerald Worldwide Connections, India's leading B2B exhibition organiser, focussing on the broader construction and building materials industry.

The expanded focus will include:

Steel & Concrete, Paints & Coatings, Doors & Windows, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Safety & Security Systems, Hardware & Fittings, Kitchen & Furniture Technology, Marble & Stones, Plumbing, Roofing, Flooring, Switches & Switchgears, Glass, Glazing & Facades.

Visitor Registration for CBIS 2025 is open!

* Register now: CBIS 2025 Registration

* For more information, visit: www.cbisexpo.com

