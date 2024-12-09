Emerge 2024: Where Fashion Meets Innovation at Chitkara University

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], December 9: Chitkara University's Department of Fashion Design, Chitkara Design School, recently hosted the "EMERGE Graduate Fashion Show 2024," a dynamic showcase of creativity and innovation from emerging fashion talents. The event featured 11 carefully curated student collections, ranging from knitwear, zero-waste designs, and heritage Indian textiles to fusion wear, streetwear, athleisure, and avant-garde styles. Each collection highlighted diverse design approaches, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and fresh perspectives on fashion.

The show was attended by notable industry figures, including Ujjawal Dubey, Founder & Creative Director of Antar-Agni, and Yvette Joan Noethen and Javier Reyes, International Recruiters from The Walt Disney Company. Their presence highlighted the global reach and importance of the event. The collections were brought to life with choreography, music, and production entirely managed by students, guided by faculty mentors, showcasing Chitkara University's hands-on approach to education.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, spoke about the importance of nurturing creativity and innovation in fashion. She stated, "Our students are being trained to not only excel in design but also to be aware of the need for sustainable, forward-thinking solutions in the fashion industry. EMERGE is an opportunity for them to demonstrate their capabilities and engage with global industry leaders."

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Best Graduate Collection award to Anshika Gupta for her avant-garde collection Altered Perspectives. Inspired by organic architecture, Gupta's work impressed for its unique blend of form, function, and sustainable design.

The event also reflected Chitkara University's focus on experiential learning, empowering students to push creative boundaries while preparing them for the evolving demands of the fashion industry. Through initiatives like EMERGE, Chitkara Universities continues to inspire the next generation of fashion leaders to think critically, creatively, and sustainably.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

