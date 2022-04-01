Emergent - young and emerging artists art show by Art Explore

Emergent is a show dedicated to and focused on young artists with a post-medium approach irrespective of technology or material. The emerging artists are provided with a platform to express, critically evaluate and respond to the constantly evolving contemporary world. By presenting newer voices, the show hopes to be part of a debate about art and its significance in our future.

Coming from a family of art collectors, gallerist Reshma Chordia with a postgraduate qualification in management has shown natural skill and flair in running a successful art business. She is perceptive to the requirements of the art buyer and sensitive to the needs of the artist. With real-world knowledge of contemporary art, Reshma wants to bring it to the masses. She believes proper knowledge about the art market combined with objectivity will lead to more people opening up to investing in art. With an ever-growing network of relationships with galleries, curators, private collectors and artists all over India, Reshma's expertise is good unbiased and balanced advice. Managing commercial requirements with artistic necessities is the key to her success.

Participating Artists at Emergent

Sagar Kamble, Mahima Kapoor, Throngkiuba Yimchungru, Moksha Kumar, Madhab Das, Manisha Agrawal, Anish Nandy, Jayshree Shah.

Throngkiuba Yimchungru: Born in 1990, Nagaland, India, Throngkiuba is inspired by the patterns of his surroundings. His socio-political abstract works are also inspired by music and its inherent patterns.

Madhab Das: Das is a sculptor living and practising in New Delhi. He completed his Master's Degree with distinction from the College of Art, Delhi in the year 2017. His works are inspired by nature and memories of his childhood.

Sagar Kamble: Sagar Kamble is a full-time artist based in Mumbai. Born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Coming from a rural background, his creations show the influence of folk art. He tries to address socio-cultural ills of society with his expressions.

Anish Nandy: Anish addresses the problem of rapid urbanisation through his evocative paintings. His multi-layered approach is nuanced and sensitive.

Mahima Kapoor: Showing elements of being abstract and narrative at the same time, Mahima tries to strike a balance in her artworks. Mediums converge to create something that is unique and personal to her.

Moksha Kumar: Minimal and geometrical is what represents Moksha's philosophical artworks. Lines and colour represent her interpretation of a post apocalyptic world.

Jayshree Shah: Speaking through a feminine voice, Jayshree expresses the trials and tribulations of her own life and inner voice.

Manisha Agrawal: Manisha focuses on environmental concerns by highlighting the flora and fauna in her works.

The show dates are March 28 to April 18, 2022, 11 am to 7 pm Monday to Saturday in E-55 Panchsheel Park, New Delhi. For more information, please visit

