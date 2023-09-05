Emerging Stars: Startup Leaders Under 40 Making Waves

New Delhi (India), September 5: In today’s exciting world of startups, we’re shining a spotlight on eight outstanding young leaders and one exceptional company, all under 40 years old. These individuals are bringing fresh ideas and energy to entrepreneurship, making big waves in the startup scene. Join us as we uncover their inspiring stories and impressive achievements, showcasing how they’re changing the game and leaving a mark in the startup world.

1. Anupam Mittal: Anupam Mittal is a trailblazer in the tech industry, renowned for his exceptional entrepreneurial journey. With a keen eye for innovation and an uncanny ability to identify market gaps, he has spearheaded numerous ventures to resounding success. Most notably, he is the driving force behind Shaadi.com, an iconic dating platform that has transformed the way people find life partners. Anupam’s visionary leadership has not only made Shaadi.com a household name but has also propelled him into the upper echelons of the tech business world. His relentless pursuit of excellence and his knack for turning ideas into thriving businesses have earned him a prominent and well-deserved spot among industry visionaries.

2. Vivek Bindra: Dr. Vivek Bindra stands as a prolific motivational speaker and a distinguished business coach, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entrepreneurship. His influence transcends boundaries as he imparts invaluable insights to countless aspiring business minds. Driven by a dynamic and visionary leadership style, he has emerged as a guiding light for individuals yearning to navigate and conquer the complex landscape of entrepreneurship. With his wealth of knowledge and charismatic presence, Dr. Vivek Bindra has empowered aspiring entrepreneurs to dream big and achieve their goals. Through his engaging and informative sessions, he equips them with the tools, strategies, and mindset necessary to thrive in the competitive business arena. Dr. Vivek Bindra’s impact on the entrepreneurial world is not just profound; it’s transformative, as he continues to inspire, educate, and empower countless individuals to reach new heights in their business endeavors.

3. Prateek Dua: Prateek Dua’s educational journey showcases a commitment to excellence and global perspectives. He completed a BA in English (Hons) in India, followed by certifications in Food Industry Management in London, Economics Business Management in Berlin, and Business English in Germany. Pursuing further education, he earned a Premiership in Business Management from the Indian Council for Technical and Research Centre. Leaving a lucrative senior-level job behind, Prateek followed his dream project. He became a brand leasing consultant for international and national food brands, gaining insights into the market and building key relationships. Expanding into food courts, he mastered restaurant and brand management. Prateek’s relentless work ethic and adaptability established his strong foothold in the industry, leveraging his diverse background for entrepreneurial success.

4. Suresh Magan Bhai Patel (Sarang): A Gujarati Man Overcomes Poverty to Become a Successful Entrepreneur” is an inspiring tale of Suresh Magan Bhai Patel, fondly known as Sarang. Born in the humble village of Ghadani, Gujarat, Suresh’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Despite growing up in poverty, his thirst for knowledge and innate intelligence stood out. Limited resources prevented him from pursuing higher education, but he didn’t falter. In 2012, he started his journey as a carpenter, which became the cornerstone of his incredible success story. This heartwarming narrative showcases the power of hard work, ambition, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

5. Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik: Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik, renowned as “The enemy of Diabetes,” has revolutionized diabetes care. As the founder and Chief Diabetologist of Sweet Life Diabetic’s Care in Rourkela, his mission is twofold. Firstly, he’s determined to combat the diabetes epidemic. Secondly, he leverages technology to extend his expertise nationwide through WhatsApp. What distinguishes Dr. Naik is his perspective on diabetes; he sees it as a disorder, not a disease. Instead of treating patients, he empowers individuals to manage their health. His commitment to providing top-notch care and his innovative approach make him a trailblazer in the fight against diabetes, benefiting countless lives across India.

6. Priyansh Tiwari: Priyansh Tiwari, known as the ‘Trading King,’ has achieved remarkable success in the startup world, driven by his unwavering dedication to trading. His story is one of a remarkable transformation, beginning with a modest 10,000 Rs investment and culminating in a trading empire valued at crores. What sets Priyansh apart is his unwavering commitment to user-centric solutions, a philosophy that has not only brought him financial success but also positioned him as a leader in the trading arena. His journey from ‘Zero to Crores’ stands as a testament to his exceptional trading acumen and visionary approach, inspiring others in the trading industry to follow in his footsteps. Priyansh Tiwari’s story is a compelling narrative of perseverance and success in the dynamic world of trading.

7. Mayur Joshi: Mayur Joshi, the acclaimed celebrity astrologer, has achieved a remarkable milestone at the young age of 30 by receiving the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in 2023. This accolade not only recognizes his exceptional contributions to the field of astrology but also underscores his significant impact on society. Mayur Joshi’s astrological prowess and insights have garnered him a dedicated following and made him a trusted figure in the realm of astrology. His ability to offer guidance and predictions has not only earned him fame but has also helped countless individuals navigate their lives with a deeper understanding of cosmic influences. At such a young age, Mayur Joshi’s receipt of this esteemed award reflects his outstanding achievements and the bright future ahead in the world of astrology.

8. Streamfix Business: Meet Sanjeev Kumar, a pivotal figure at BB, instrumental in launching the SBM Group. Renowned for his expertise in business growth, leadership, and education, he excels in future planning and elevating company visibility. Prasad Dharangaonkar, driving force behind Streamfix Business Management Pvt Ltd, leads with distinction, aiding companies in global challenges with innovative problem-solving. Together, they embody success and creativity. Streamfix Business Management Pvt Ltd, an SBM Group subsidiary, leads in HR services, offering solutions like strategy, outsourcing, payroll, executive search, and training. They’re the preferred partner for Indian and multinational firms. These startup leaders exemplify youthful energy and inspire others to make their mark before 40.

