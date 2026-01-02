EMIAC Technologies Wins Two Economic Times Leadership Awards 2025, Setting a New Benchmark in Digital Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 2: EMIAC Technologies Limited closed 2025 with a standout moment at the Economic Times Leadership Awards 2025, securing two honours across distinct categories. The awards were presented on 21 December 2025 at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa. More than a year-end win, the recognition reflected EMIAC's systems-led delivery where brand narrative, search performance, and technology-enabled execution work together to create durable growth.

A Rare Double Win Brand Narrative and Search Authority by Economic Times

EMIAC Technologies received the Leadership Award 2025 for Best PR Agency for Foxtale's branding in the beauty category. It also received the Leadership Award 2025 for Best Off-Page SEO for Acko Auto Insurance in the insurance category. The dual recognition highlighted a balanced strength: shaping brand perception and building search authority, both with measurable outcomes.

For industry watchers, the pairing was significant. Beauty requires aspiration and cultural relevance. Insurance demands clarity, credibility, and trust. EMIAC's recognition across both categories signalled execution that adapts to the market without losing rigour or measurement.

Acko Auto Insurance: Best Off-Page SEO in the Insurance Category

Insurance operates on trust and intent. Customers search when they need answers. They compare options and look for authority signals. In auto insurance, competition is intense. Rankings are hard to earn and easy to lose. Off-page SEO becomes a decisive lever in that environment.

EMIAC's Leadership Award 2025 for Best Off-Page SEO for Acko Auto Insurance highlighted expertise in authority building. Off-page SEO is often mistaken for link volume. In reality, it is about earning signals that search engines associate with credibility. It is also about managing risk, because poor links can weaken visibility over time.

EMIAC's approach centred on high-quality link building. A key advantage behind this execution is EMIAC's proprietary database of 50,000+ high-quality domains and PR publications, enabling the team to secure placements on relevant, trusted outlets at scale while maintaining strict quality control. The focus stayed on relevance, strong publishers, and clean execution. Each placement was designed to support long-term strength, not a short-lived surge. The award recognised results built on durability in one of the toughest search categories.

Foxtale: Best PR Agency for Branding in the Beauty Category

Beauty is a fast-moving market. New launches appear constantly. Attention also shifts quickly. Buyers expect brands to sound clear, credible, and current. That makes PR central to brand building, not an optional add-on.

EMIAC's work for Foxtale focused on shaping how the brand is understood and remembered. The PR strategy built a consistent narrative across public touchpoints. It aligned message, tone, and brand intent.

It aimed to place Foxtale in spaces where beauty audiences already listen and decide. It also prioritised continuity, so the brand did not depend on one short burst of visibility.

The effort treated visibility and reputation as linked goals. Messaging was kept consistent across interviews, features, and brand stories. This reduced confusion and increased recall. The Economic Times award recognised disciplined, brand-first storytelling backed by intentional distribution.

EMIAC Technologies Limited: a Digital Growth Partner Built Like an Engine

Behind the awards is a delivery model that EMIAC describes with precision. The company operates with 95+ specialists working as one engine, structured like gears. SEO, content, automation, and PR are designed to work in sync. Ideas may differ, but execution remains unified.

EMIAC's philosophy is equally direct. Deadlines are checkpoints, not finish lines. Growth is treated as a process, not a promise. The foundation blends strategy, creativity, and technology to deliver scalable outcomes. Automation and data-driven decisions sit at the core, supporting repeatable performance.

The company also anchors work in measurable outcomes. Data guides planning, tracking, and iteration. Processes define how growth is achieved. EMIAC points to systems certified by international standards, and to creativity recognised by industry awards. Together, these factors support one message: results are built with structure, not guesswork.

In delivery, this means building connected ecosystems that link search, content, performance, automation, and analytics into one growth engine. When these parts work together, brands gain visibility and resilience across changing markets.

This systems-led approach is shaped from the top, driven by leadership focus on execution quality and repeatable performance.

Meet Divya Gandotra, Founder & CEO of EMIAC Technologies Limited

Divya Gandotra is the Founder and CEO of EMIAC Technologies Limited, leading the company's vision to build a tech-enabled, AI-driven growth partner for modern brands. Under her leadership, EMIAC has evolved into a systems-led organization that combines strategy, PR, SEO, content, reputation management, and automation to deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Known for a sharp execution mindset and high standards of delivery, she focuses on building repeatable frameworks that create long-term brand equity and sustainable growth across categories, including BFSI, health, beauty, travel and other high-growth industries.

What the Two Awards Signal for Brands

EMIAC's two wins on 21 December 2025 carried a clear message. Brands want partners who can build trust and traction together. Foxtale's award highlighted PR-led brand building. Acko's award highlighted authority-led search growth.

Being recognised twice at the Economic Times Leadership Awards 2025 reinforces EMIAC's positioning as a systems-led growth partner, where storytelling, search performance, and technology-enabled execution combine to create results that last.

