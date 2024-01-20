Eminent Personalities Recognised at New Year Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], January 20: Academy of General Education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, MEMG, Manipal Media Network Ltd. and Dr TMA Pai Foundation, Manipal conducted "New Year Awards 2024" to honour eminent personalities of Udupi & Dakshin Kannada districts for their immense contributions to society, art and culture. The awards were conferred to five achievers who have contributed in their own ways in culture, literature and have even created awareness in this unprecedented situation. The welcome address was made by Dr H S Ballal - Pro Chancellor & President, Academy of General Education, MAHE and the felicitation address was given by Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh - Vice Chancellor, MAHE.

The winners of this year were: Dr M Narendra, an esteemed Senior Professional and Retired Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank; Dr Jaimala Ramachandra, Cine Artist and Producer; Dr H Manjunatha Hande, Professor, HOD and Unit Head in the Department of Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal; Dr Yadkathody Sanjeeva Rai, former Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, and a distinguished Cosmetic Surgeon at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore and B. K. Deva Rao Agriculturist.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr H S Ballal - Pro Chancellor, MAHE said, "Being the hosts of this wonderful celebration of the contributions and outstanding accomplishments of the five recipients is an honour for us. I congratulate each one of them from the bottom of my heart for their spirit. The educational system in place now looks for fresh perspectives and investigations. The liberal arts and humanities ought to be given more importance. we are thrilled to acknowledge their hard work and accomplishments in their respective fields which has added significant impact towards the betterment of the society."

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE sharing his excitement said, "We are exuberant to felicitate the outstanding achievements of the new year awardees, and this is undoubtedly a terrific occasion for us. We value their unparalleled contributions to literature, agriculture, medicine, culture, and mankind. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty to establish an example for others to follow and instil virtues in the community. The most effective way to address societal issues or raise awareness is through these literary and artistic disciplines. Honouring the achievers serves a dual purpose: it not only shows appreciation and recognition for their hard work, but it also serves as a springboard for young people to aim higher."

Humbled by the award, Dr M. Narendra conveyed, "With deep appreciation I extend my sincere gratitude to the community for choosing me. This serves as not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the vital role of banking in shaping our economic landscape. From early on, I have been committed to contribute to the welfare of society through the financial sector by fostering economic growth, and financial inclusion. In a world where economic well-being is integral to the fabric of society, this award reinforces my determination to contribute to building a more inclusive and thriving society through responsible and impactful financial practices. Thank you for acknowledging my efforts and encouraging me to make a lasting positive difference."

Expressing his happiness after receiving the award, Dr Yadkathody Sanjeeva Rai, said, "I'm grateful for this award for recognizing the path I have chosen in medicine and surgery. Receiving this award not only celebrates my individual achievements but underscores the collective effort of all those who have been integral to my professional journey especially during the establishment of Manipal College of Medical Sciences in Pokhara, Nepal. It highlights the significance of collaboration in the global healthcare landscape, and I am inspired to continue fostering partnerships that transcend borders for the betterment of medical education and healthcare."

Conveying her joy, Dr Jaimala Ramachandra said, "In this moment of reflection and gratitude, I am truly touched by the recognition given to me by the New Year Awards Committee. This recognition holds a special place in my heart, acknowledging not just my contributions to the film industry but also my commitment to public service, literature and social wellbeing. Movies are a powerful storytelling form which can showcase the reality of society in an open forum. I see this award that reaffirms the belief in the transformative impact of cinema to connect, inspire and bring about positive change. I am deeply thankful for the encouragement to persist in my endeavours."

Honoured by the recognition, Dr H Manjunatha Hande, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation for recognizing my journey dedicated to medical education and research. It serves as a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of medicine in shaping a healthier and brighter future for our communities."

Overcome with joy, B. K. Deva Rao Agriculturist, "With sincere gratitude, I am humbled with the recognition given to me through the award. This acknowledgement reflects the tireless efforts of every farmer into cultivating our lands. I thank the community for considering me and celebrating the vital role of agriculture in our community."

The event was aptly concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr Raviraj N S, Director, Planning & Monitoring, acknowledging the enthusiastic participation and support of the entire community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor