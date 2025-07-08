"Emirates luxury Show - Eternal Runway" Makes a Bold & Beautiful Debut in Dubai, Organized by Emirates Holding Group, MOVe and Rose Merc Ltd.

India PR Distribution

Dubai [UAE], July 8: On July 4th, held at the elegant Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai. With its international debut, MOVe made one thing clear this is not just another fashion show,it is a movement. Curated by Emirates Holding Group in collaboration with MOVe Events and supported by Rose Merc Ltd, the three-part celebration brought together global fashion powerhouses, visionary entrepreneurs, and the most dynamic names in real estate under one 100f.

In a world where most fashion events chase glamour, Eternal Runway stood out by championing inclusivity, age diversity, and sustainability all without compromising on style or substance. One of the most talked-about segments of the evening featured senior models (aged 50 and above) owning the runway with grace and confidence. This conscious decision was aimed at redefining beauty standards and proving that fashion is truly ageless. In another standout moment, a designer presented collections made from pre-loved denims and upcycled fabrics, making a strong case for sustainable fashion without losing aesthetic appeal.

The invite-only audience; an elite mix of fashion buyers, bloggers, influencers, and press, was deeply moved by the message and the medium alike. The audience also included a stellar lineup of chief guests, including Dr. Mohd Saeed Al Kindi (Former Federal Minister of Environment & Water, UAE), Yaqoob Al Ali (from the office of His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum); Bu Abdullah (Chairman of Bu Abdulla Group); and Rizwan Sajan (Founder and Chairman of Danube Group), among others.

Honouring the occasion with their presence as Guests of Honour were:

Uday Tardalkar, Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Ghayyour Ahmed Khan, Rohan Pradhan (DIP), Mr. Aditya Sule, Mr. Priyesh Khirad, Ashish Das, Majid Khan, Harjyot Oberoi Bohra, Thanveer Aboobaker, Sherif Thomas, Rami Mahmoud, Aziz Zee, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The Driving Force behind the Vision

A show of this magnitude, and this direction, wouldn't have been possible without the vision, backing, and strategic insight of Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, Executive Director of Rose Merc Ltd., which holds a 50% stake in MOVe.

It was Mr. Shelatkar's unwavering belief in the brand's potential, coupled with his deep understanding of scalable business models and marketing strategy,that enabled MOVe to launch internationally within its very first year of incorporation. From mobilizing key stakeholders to personally mentoring the team through challenges, his involvement was not just supportiveit was instrumental.

Curated with impeccable taste and vision, Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway showcased an extraordinary line-up of collections by leading Indian and international designers:

* Designer: Rosy Ahluwalia

Celebrity Showstopper: Madhur Bhandarkar

Senior Citizen Celebrity Showstopper: Garuda Ram

* Designer: Mona Al Mansoury

* Designer: Shunyaa

Celebrity Showstoppers: Sadiq Ahmed & Sudhir Padiyar

* Designer: MOM (Mirror Of Magazine)

Celebrity Showstopper: Eijaz Khan

* Designer: Nandini Gupta

Celebrity Showstopper: Shibani Kashyap

* Designer: Zayna

Celebrity Showstopper: Parth Samthaan

* Designer: Pallavi Jaipur

Celebrity Showstopper: Lekha Prajapati

* Designer: Ken Ferns

Celebrity Showstoppers: Nia Sharma & Karan Kundra

Emirates Holding Group, through their production arm, ensured a flawless execution, ensuring world-class production and execution from start to finish, while MOVe's vision of offering a more meaningful platform to deserving talent truly came alive on stage. From show quality to backstage experience, Eternal Runway raised the bar for fashion events across the GCC.

With this successful debut, MOVe has already announced plans to take Eternal Runway to other GCC cities building it into a globally respected platform for conscious fashion.

Emirates Business Awards 2025

Recognizing leadership, innovation, and global impact, the Emirates Business Awards honoured some of the world's most influential change makers:

* Her Royal Majesty Queen Vickylextar

* SVP Owen SP Sanchez

* Spiro Pappas

* Romain Gerardin Fresse

* Serge Conesa

* Tamilla Fischer & Anna Marnaia

* Sunil Gohin

* Gavin Whyte

* Ralph Clemens Martin

* Dr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi

* Afsari Masaud Karmadi

* ETG (EnergyTechGreen)

* Amit Singh

Emirates Real Estate Awards 2025

Celebrating innovation and excellence in real estate and architectural development, the Emirates Real Estate Awards honoured the following global visionaries:

* Erick Van Egeraat

* Aquino Plotado

* Nazir Isakhel

* Umair Khan

* Kailash Gowary

* Amol Shinde

* Dr. Suyog Dongare

* Mahnoor Baloch

* Emil Bedretdinov

* JPrime Buildcon

* Mr.KudziM

Organisers Hanif Shaikh (Founder & Chairman: Emirates Holding Group) and Sudhir Padiyar (Founder: Moda Orama Ventures) delivered a show that many attendees hailed as 'historic'. With over 80% of the elite fashion crowd including Arabs, Europeans, and global tastemakers calling it better than established fashion shows in Dubai, the impact was undeniable.

The event was proudly presented in partnership with Khaleej Times and J Prime Buildcon, whose support helped elevate the platform to a global stage.

Following the overwhelming success of the Dubai edition, Emirates Holding Group is proud to announce the launch of the Emirates Luxury Show Middle East Tour, with upcoming editions planned in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia further expanding the reach of regional talent and global collaborations.

Sudhir Padiyar, Founder MOVe: "This show eventually turned out to be much bigger than initially envisioned. This was our way of showing how inclusivity, sustainability, and artistry can co-exist in the world of fashion. From showcasing talent that often gets overlooked, to featuring age-diverse models and responsible design practices, we wanted to build more than a show we wanted to build a statement. The response has been overwhelming and humbling."

Haanif Shaikh, Founder Emirates Holding Group: "Partnering with MOVe for this debut was a natural fit. Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway is exactly the kind of progressive IP that the fashion industry in the GCC has been waiting for. The event's production, vision, and messaging were all world-class, and we're proud to have executed such a meaningful and impactful show."

Purvesh Shelatkar, Executive Director Rose Merc Ltd.: "Eternal Runway was never just about putting on a show it was about setting a precedent. I've been closely involved at every step, from shaping the narrative to ensuring execution matched the vision. This show has established MOVe as a serious force in the global fashion industry. We're proud, but more importantly, we're just getting started."

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director Rose Merc Ltd.: "At Rose Merc, we have always believed in supporting ventures that are future-facing and rooted in values. Both our investee companies, Emirates Holding Group and Moda Orama Ventures, have proven that fashion can be inclusive, impactful, and commercially exciting. 'With the success of this show, we see great potential for this to become a globally respected platform."

About:

Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd.(MOVe), the fashion and lifestyle division of Rose Merc India, is dedicated to curating transformative experiences that blend creativity, culture, and innovation. In partnership with Emirates Holding Group, MOVe aims to redefine luxury and celebrate excellence on a global stage.

Emirates Holding Group is a leading conglomerate committed to fostering innovation and excellence across diverse sectors, including fashion, real estate, and business development.

Rose Merc Limited Rose Merc India is a dynamic organization driving innovation in fashion, lifestyle, and business, with a vision to create impactful platforms like Eternal Runway.

