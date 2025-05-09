Emmadi Silver Jewellery Opens First Karnataka Store with Grand Launch Event in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Emmadi Silver Jewellery, a leading name in premium silver jewellery, successfully celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Karnataka on 9th May at 11:00 AM in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. The event was graced by popular actress Ashika Ranganath, who inaugurated the store and captivated attendees with her presence and endorsement of the brand's timeless designs. Also present at the event was former Dy CM of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan alongside other dignitaries and well wishers.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Emmadi Silver Jewellery as it expands its footprint beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh into Karnataka — a culturally rich market that values tradition and craftsmanship. The new store, located at No. 306, Ground Floor, 2nd Main Road, 16th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram, introduces Bengaluru customers to Emmadi's exclusive range of over 75,000 silver jewellery designs crafted by expert goldsmiths and intricately gold-plated to resemble fine gold ornaments.

Speaking at the event, actress Ashika Ranganath said, “Jewellery connects us to our traditions and tells our stories. Emmadi Silver Jewellery's designs reflect that timeless beauty, and I'm honored to be part of this new beginning in Bengaluru.”

The grand opening attracted jewellery enthusiasts, loyal customers, and members of the press, who were introduced to the brand's unique value proposition — offering luxury-quality silver jewellery at accessible prices, without compromising on heritage or craftsmanship.

A spokesperson for Emmadi Silver Jewellery shared, “Malleshwaram, with its rich heritage and discerning consumers, was a natural choice for our Bangalore debut. We are humbled by the overwhelming response and excited to continue bringing Emmadi's legacy of elegance to new markets.”

Founded four years ago in Hyderabad, Emmadi Silver Jewellery has swiftly gained a strong following with over 150,000 customers globally, including a growing base in the United States. The brand plans to open its next store in Marathahalli within 10 days, followed by launches in Jayanagar and additional locations across Karnataka, with the goal of establishing 10–15 outlets by the end of 2025.

The store launch highlights Emmadi's commitment to bringing tradition, quality, and affordability together, offering a new destination for jewellery lovers in Bengaluru.

For more information, visit: www.emmadisilverjewellery.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor