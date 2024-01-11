Emmvee Inks Landmark Agreement to Supply 300MWp Solar Modules to KPI Green Energy

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 11: Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in solar panel manufacturing, announces a landmark supply agreement to deliver 300MWp of Bifacial MonoPERC Solar panels to KPI Green Energy Ltd. This order, destined for a 240-megawatt solar plant in Gujarat, underscores Emmvee's robust position in the solar energy sector.

Currently, Emmvee boasts a module manufacturing capacity of 3 GWp, and is set to further expand its horizons with the commissioning of a new 1.5 GWp cell line in the first half of 2024. This strategic enhancement in capacity is in sync with the company's vision to meet the escalating global demand for renewable energy solutions.

Mr. Manjunatha D.V., CMD of Emmvee Group, states, "Our enduring partnership with KP Group is a reflection of mutual trust and our consistent delivery of quality. KP Group, returning as a repeat customer, is a significant endorsement of our commitment to excellence in the solar industry. This collaboration not only fortifies our position in the market but also reinforces our resolve to provide products of the highest quality and reliability."

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, CMD of KP Group, comments, "Our decision to renew our partnership with Emmvee for our latest project with GUVNL is rooted in their proven track record and steadfast commitment to quality. Emmvee's advanced manufacturing capabilities and consistent delivery of high-performance solar solutions are in perfect alignment with our vision. A crucial aspect of this vision is the timely completion of the GUVNL project, and we are confident that Emmvee's efficiency and reliability will be instrumental in achieving this goal, fulfilling our commitment to sustainable energy development in Gujarat."

The Power Developer Community's confidence in Emmvee is further solidified through this agreement. Known for adhering to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, Emmvee has established itself as a reliable and innovative player in the renewable energy industry.

About Emmvee

The Emmvee Group is one of India's leading manufacturers and suppliers of solar photovoltaic modules and solar water heating systems with over 3 decades of experience. With two manufacturing facilities for PV modules & known for solar water heaters, Emmvee's production capacity totals up to 3 GW.

Emmvee's journey is one of continuous innovation and commitment to advancing solar technology. As the company gears up to launch its new cell line, it remains dedicated to its mission of powering a sustainable future through renewable energy.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Emmvee's quest to drive the renewable energy revolution forward, showcasing its ability to empower the world with clean, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Contact:

Ashish Palyal

Mob: +91 9148194490

Email: ashish.palyal@emmvee.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315677/Emmvee_solar_manufacturing_facility_at_Dabaspet.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor