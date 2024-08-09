Emperium ventures into Gurgaon with 'Premio' - Avant Garde Living spaces for the discerning few

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 9: Emperium, a reputed name in the real estate industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest residential project, 'Emperium Premio,' in the prime location of sector 37C, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. This exclusive development is set to redefine cosmopolitan living with its exceptional design, world-class amenities, and strategic location. Premio offers an exquisite selection of 216 apartments in configurations of 2/3/4 bhk and penthouses meticulously crafted setting a new benchmark for urban living by seamlessly integrating smart features amidst lush greenery.

Priced Rs 1.57 crore onwards with sizes ranging from 1308 square feet - 3600 square feet, the fully air-conditioned apartments with modular kitchen and premium fittings and finish are thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light and ventilation, creating a serene oasis within the bustling cityscape.

Nestled along the bustling Dwarka Expressway in Sector 37C, 'Premio' enjoys excellent connectivity to major business hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment zones, making it a top choice for individuals seeking a harmonious mix of ready infrastructure, convenience and potential for future growth.

Ravi Saund, Founding Director, Emperium Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce 'Premio,' a project that embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and luxury. With 'Premio,' we aim to upend the residential landscape in Gurugram, offering our customers a fine blend of location, worldclass features and premium community living."

Emperium Pvt. Ltd. is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of the Premio project. The development incorporates sustainable practices, including rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, and waste management systems, aligning with Emperium's vision of creating environmentally responsible communities.

The project boasts a plethora of luxurious amenities designed to cater to the discerning tastes of its residents. These include a double height lobby, grand clubhouse, an infinity-edge rooftop swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, and beautifully landscaped gardens. Additionally, 'Premio' a multi-purpose hall, and exclusive lounges, ensuring a lifestyle of utmost comfort and convenience.

Hardeep Singh, Founding Director, Emperium Pvt. Ltd., is proud of the strong reputation, innovative approach, dedication to excellence and the legacy of before time or on time delivery in the real estate sector. With the launch of 'Premio,' the company continues to uphold its commitment of creating iconic landmarks that redefine urban living.

Emperium Pvt. Ltd. is a leading real estate developer known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a portfolio of prestigious projects, Emperium has consistently delivered exceptional living spaces that meet the highest standards of excellence.

Website: www.emperium.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor