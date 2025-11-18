Employability.life and SKUAST-Kashmir Join Hands to Prepare Learners for the Global Future of Work

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 18: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has signed an agreement with Employability.life, a wholly owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia, to establish a Future of Work Lab that will empower students with internationally recognized microcredentials and practical skills for global career readiness.

Through this collaboration, SKUAST-K students will gain exposure to industry-aligned, work-simulated projects (XPro) across domains such as Agriculture, Food Technology, Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. Learners will also receive microcredentials from Federation University Australia and a Workplace Readiness Profile and Score, enabling them to showcase their employability potential on a global platform with a focus on sustainable careers.

Echoing the same sentiment, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, stated, "This partnership with Employability.life aligns with our vision of integrating innovation and practical exposure into agricultural and technological education. It will open new global opportunities for our learners and help them develop future-ready skills through real-world experiential learning."

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Raja Dasgupta, CEO of Employability.life, said, "Our partnership with SKUAST-Kashmir marks a pivotal moment in making global education accessible to learners from all parts of India. By bringing Federation University's experiential learning ecosystem to SKUAST-K, we aim to empower students to build capabilities that transcend borders and prepare them for the workplaces of tomorrow."

