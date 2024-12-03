Employment, enterprise & economic empowerment can improve life of disabled: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 3 Disability is not a deficiency but a special condition, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday while urging for equal facilities and opportunities in employment, enterprise, and economic empowerment to enhance the lives of disabled persons.

Murmu said this while presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2024 in New Delhi today on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Congratulating the awardees, the President said that these awards have far-reaching social significance.

The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed every year on December 3 and aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The theme this year is ‘amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future’.

The President urged for “a barrier-free environment” and “equal facilities and opportunities” for people with disabilities.

“Promoting entrepreneurship among Divyangjan, developing their skills, providing employment, purchasing their products, and providing marketing facilities will enhance their leadership potential,” Murnu said.

She noted that the opportunity to work, like any other person, can instill a sense of self-confidence in the disabled and help them live a meaningful life.

“Their lives can be improved through employment, enterprise, and economic empowerment,” the President added.

She called on “entire humanity” to make the disabled feel comfortable and equal.

“Being disabled is not a deficiency of any kind. It is a special condition,” said the President while urging people to empathise with the disabled and not give sympathy.

“They need sensitivity, not kindness, they need natural affection, not special attention. Society must ensure that they experience equality, dignity, and respect with other members of society,” Murmu said.

