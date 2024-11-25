Employment growth hits 7.1 pc in H2 FY25, up from 6.33 pc in previous half: Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 : A 7.1 per cent net employment growth rate has been registered for the second half of FY25, up from 6.33 per cent in the preceding half, according to a TeamLease report.

This upward trend reflects a robust hiring outlook, with 59 per cent of employers planning workforce expansion, 22 per cent maintaining current staffing levels, and only 19 per cent anticipating reductions.

The logistics sector emerged as a key driver, recording a remarkable 14.2 per cent net employment growth. This expansion is propelled by the adoption of 5G logistics, green supply chains, and the National Logistics Policy.

E-commerce and tech startups saw an 8.9 per cent increase, driven by AI-enabled customer insights, Web 3.0 integration, and festive season demand.

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle (EV) and infrastructure sector posted 12.1 per cent growth, while agriculture and agrochemicals grew by 10.5 per cent, reflecting significant investments in innovation and scalability.

Other noteworthy contributors include the automotive industry (8.5 per cent), where integrated smart technologies are reshaping operations, and retail (8.2 per cent), where hyperlocal deliveries and smart-store concepts are in vogue.

Beyond traditional metro cities, emerging locations like Coimbatore (24.6 per cent), Gurgaon (22.6 per cent), and Jaipur are becoming prominent employment hubs.

While Bengaluru (53.1 per cent), Mumbai (50.2 per cent), and Hyderabad (48.2 per cent) retain their status as major employment centres, the rise of smaller cities signals a broadening of opportunities across India, decentralizing the employment landscape and offering viable alternatives for companies and job seekers alike.

With technological integration at the forefront, demand for competencies like problem-solving (35.3 per cent), time management (30.4 per cent), and after-sales service (28.4 per cent) is on the rise.

Established skills such as communication (57.8 per cent), sales and marketing (44.6 per cent), and critical thinking (37.3 per cent) remain pivotal. Moreover, technical abilities like machinery operation (24.1 per cent) and team collaboration (23.1 per cent) are crucial as industries expand.

Cloud-based solutions are a priority for 59 per cent of companies, enabling hybrid and remote work models.

Automation tools (45 per cent) are streamlining repetitive tasks, while advanced technologies such as IoT (37 per cent), AI/ML (36 per cent), and analytics (29 per cent) are empowering sectors like healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing with real-time decision-making capabilities.

Government initiatives are playing a critical role in shaping workforce dynamics. The Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are expected to contribute USD 60 billion to the economy by 2025, creating high-skill roles in technology and R&D.

The National Industrial Corridors aim to generate 4 million jobs, while the Semiconductor Mission is set to add 80,000 roles by 2025, bolstering India's high-tech manufacturing potential.

Flexible workforce models are gaining traction, particularly in sectors like e-commerce (89 per cent), retail (86 per cent), and logistics (83 per cent), to handle seasonal surges.

Retention efforts, including employee recognition programs (65 per cent), career development opportunities (63 per cent), and enhanced work-life balance initiatives (53 per cent), reflect the evolving post-pandemic workplace ethos.

Kartik Narayan, CEO, TeamLease Staffing, stated, "As companies embrace flexible staffing models, digital skillsets such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and cloud technology are not only in demand but essential for maintaining a competitive edge in today's economy."

He added, "Furthermore, our government's infrastructure investments and initiatives like the Semiconductor Mission are not just creating jobs but establishing India as a global leader in high-tech manufacturing."

