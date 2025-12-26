Employment Minister Mandaviya unveils major upcoming reforms for EPFO

Vatva (Gujarat), Dec 26 Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced that all upcoming and several existing EPFO offices are being redeveloped into modern, technology-enabled, Passport-Seva-Kendra-style single-window service centres, enabling citizens to resolve any EPF-related issue at any regional office across the country.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) Regional Office here, the minister said that a pilot project is underway in Delhi, where, going ahead, a beneficiary would be able to get his or her issues addressed at any regional office, doing away with the need to approach a specific office that the person has been previously associated with.

He said that the step was part of a series of major reforms being undertaken by the government for strengthening EPFO services nationwide.

Dr Mandaviya further added that to enhance access for workers, especially first-time users and those unfamiliar with digital systems, the government will soon introduce the mechanism of EPF Suvidha Providers. These Suvidha Providers will be authorised facilitators to guide members in accessing benefits and resolving their issues, thereby acting as a bridge between citizens and the EPFO.

Noting that a significant volume of workers’ money remains locked in inoperative accounts, Dr Mandaviya underlined that the EPFO will now undertake mission-mode KYC verification for such accounts while launching a dedicated digital platform to enable simplified claim filing and hassle-free settlement to the rightful claimant. Additionally, he stated that going ahead, India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will incorporate social security protection provisions to ensure that Indian workers employed abroad are able to retain their PF contribution and access benefits even after their return to India, as seen in the case of the India-UK FTA.

The minister emphasised that the new building is not merely physical infrastructure but an "Aastha Ka Kendra", a symbol of trust. Highlighting the EPFO’s role in nation-building, he noted the organisation’s contribution in safeguarding the hard-earned savings of crores of workers.

"EPFO today holds a fund corpus of Rs 28 lakh crore and provides 8.25 per cent annual interest. If workers’ money is with the EPFO, it carries the guarantee of the Government of India," he said. Calling the new office a “Shramik Ka Mandir,” he remarked: "Only when we work with integrity, rooted in values, will we truly honour the Shram Shakti of our nation."

Dr Mandaviya stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformational expansion of social security. "Before 2014, as per the ILO, India had only 19 per cent social security coverage. Today, this has risen to 64 per cent, with international organisations like the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Social Security Association (ISSA) commending India’s progress."

"Today, 94 crore people are covered under social security protection, making India the second-largest in the world in social security coverage after China.

Elaborating on reforms, he said that the EPFO is continuously evolving with simplified and technology-led processes: settlements up to Rs 5 lakh are now processed automatically, withdrawals up to 75 per cent of EPF balance are permitted with ease, account transfers have been made seamless, and EPF-related issues can now be resolved at any EPFO regional office across the country, irrespective of the member’s home location.

