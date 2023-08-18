Empower Activity Camps’ Leadership Outbound Training Brings Corporate Teams Closer Together

Leadership Outbound Training at Empower Activity Camps, Kolad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: The need for effective leadership is paramount for the growth and success of any organization. As John C. Maxwell pointed out in the Law of the Lid, an organization’s potential is limited by its leadership. In line with this, 83% of businesses believe that developing leaders at all levels is a critical aspect of their growth strategy. In response to this demand for competent leaders, Empower Activity Camps offer streamlined and well-organized leadership outbound training to equip corporates with leaders who can propel their businesses in the right direction.

The role of a leader in a company has a significant impact on both employees and the company itself. It is crucial to identify individuals with the right abilities, professional drive, and work ethics to develop them into effective leaders. Empower Activity Camps recognizes this and offers leadership outbound training that focuses on key elements such as inspiring and influencing team members, taking accountability for results, creating goals, mapping strategies, evaluating teams, and providing driving their teams towards higher results. This training aims to nurture future leaders, increase the productivity of the workforce, impart self-leadership, and develop executive, group, and direct leadership skills.

To provide a conducive learning environment, Empower Activity Camps has top-notch facilities located in a natural setting, away from the distractions of city life. The accommodation includes Cottages(AC), Swiss cottage tents (Dlx AC & Air cooled), Dormitories (Modern, AC), a large conference hall for discussions, and a professional setup for all adventure activities. “The training programs are designed to inspire individuals to become effective leaders who can create a positive impact on their teams and the organization as a whole,” said Army veteran and founder of Empower Activity Camps, Col Naval Kohli.

Empower Activity Camps has been in operation for nearly 17 years and has trained over 650 corporate entities. Its founder, Col. Naval Kohli, and his team have extensive experience in training individuals and organizations to work together efficiently. The training programs involve various life-experience Outbound Training activities that help participants understand the importance of teamwork and leadership.

Nestled amidst the natural landscapes of Kolad, Maharashtra, Empower Activity Camps covers a vast expanse of 50 acres and offers beautifully landscaped surroundings that create an idyllic environment for outbound training activities. The camp is situated on a picturesque table land, with a hill and a lake on either side, making for a breathtakingly scenic view. It is located just 120 km away from Mumbai and 100 km from Pune, making it easily accessible to everyone and a convenient location for various events and activities.

If you’re looking to awaken your latent leadership skills or develop the leadership skills of your team, Empower Activity Camps is the ideal destination for you. The affordable and effective leadership outbound training program will equip you with the necessary skills to become a valued employee and a true asset to your organization. Empower Activity Camps has helped its corporate partners improve their performance through effective leadership training, and we invite you to experience the same by enrolling in our program today.

