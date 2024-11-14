Empower Your Portfolio - Unlock KART Investment Solutions on HDFC SKY

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Investing in the stock market can often feel intimidating and tedious, particularly for those who are new to the field. However, KART by HDFC SKY offers a modern solution that simplifies the investment process. This groundbreaking feature transforms how investors execute their orders, enabling them to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously. By reducing the typical hassles associated with executing investments, KART enhances efficiency and makes it easier for investors to manage their portfolios.

Key Features & Benefits of KART:

1. Create Multiple KARTs While Saving Time: Investors can execute up to 20 orders across equity, futures, and options segments in a single transaction, significantly minimizing the time spent on trading.

2. User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive design of the HDFC SKY app ensures ease of use, making it accessible even for those new to the stock market.

3. Margin Efficiency: KART provides margin benefits without additional charges, appealing to both regular and strategic investors.

4. Order Status and Retry Functionality: After execution, investors can seamlessly track their KART orders and easily retry any failed transactions.

Besides these features and benefits KART provides flexibility in constructing baskets tailored to specific investment goals or themes. Investors can design a basket that aligns with their risk profile, sector preferences, or market outlook, making it easier to execute comprehensive trading strategies in a dynamic market environment.

Additionally, KART offers two types of orders: a Normal KART, where all selected stocks are processed simultaneously as market orders with no time intervals, and a Hedge KART, which allows investors to access margin benefits even when placing orders in a non-traditional sequence.

Overall, HDFC SKY's KART feature is a powerful tool and has been designed to simplify stock market participation for both novice and experienced investors. By modernizing the order execution process, it allows for the placement of up to 20 simultaneous orders across various segments, greatly enhancing efficiency and convenience.

About HDFC SKY - https://hdfcsky.com/

