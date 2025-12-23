Empowering Children Across Cultures: Barkha Sharma's Global Little Yogis Published by Rupa Publications Promotes Mindful and Beautiful Wellness

BusinessWire India

London [UK] / New York [US] / New Delhi [India], December 23: Blending creativity, culture, and conscious living, author and wellness advocate Barkha Sharma has achieved international recognition for her children's book, Global Little Yogis: Secrets from India and Other Parts of the World, published by Rupa Publications. The book focuses on yoga, mindfulness, and holistic well-being for children aged five years and above and has been launched across major global, diplomatic, and cultural institutions.

The book was officially unveiled at the United Nations Headquarters in New York by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, then India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Copies were subsequently distributed to representatives of all 194 UN member nations, highlighting the book's alignment with global priorities around children's mental health, wellness, and mindful living.

A Global Children's Wellness Resource

Global Little Yogis introduces young readers and families to wellness through a captivating & fun framework that includes:

* 30 child-friendly yoga asanas

* Breathing techniques, meditations, and affirmations

* Illustrated guidance for ease of learning

* Integration of art, movement, music, and creative activities

* Concepts inspired by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("the world is one family")

The book has been presented internationally at the Bhavans in London, the Indian Embassy in Vienna, and at cultural and educational forums in Gujarat, Kashmir, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Maharashtra and various cities in India. It has also been showcased at major airports and children's book fairs, expanding its reach to global families.

Endorsements from Global Leaders

The book has received endorsements via quotes & from leaders across sports, film, education, and diplomacy, including Sachin Tendulkar, Juhi Chawla, Neerja Birla, Rahul Sharma, and Vikas Swarup. It also has guidance by the renowned yoga authority Hansaji Yogendra and has been supported by spiritual leaders, including Daaji, Shri Sadhguru Madhusudan Sai & many more.

About Barkha Sharma

Barkha Sharma is a global author, classical dancer, and a beautiful creative voice whose work blends beauty, wellness, storytelling, and youth empowerment. Trained in yoga and classical dance from an early age and educated in the United States, she collaborates across fashion, wellness, music ( accompanying on tanpura her husband, santoor maestro & music director Rahul Sharma ) , education, and emerging technologies, bringing mindful creativity to diverse platforms.

She is the co-founder of the fashion label Barkha 'n' Sonzal and the creator of Global Little Yogis, a globally celebrated initiative inspiring conscious living and creativity for the next generation making her a sought-after presence for luxury collaborations, wellness summits, children's ventures, and AI-led creative projects worldwide.

