Empowering Elder Care: DKSH's Mission for "Patient Purpose Day 2024"

Singapore, October 8: DKSH Healthcare Business Unit, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, is excited to announce a series of initiatives across Asia in observance of its second annual "Patient Purpose Day 2024". This year, the focus is on elder care, acknowledging the urgent requirement to support the region's aging populations through collaborative community efforts.

For the second consecutive year, DKSH Healthcare Business Unit is marking "Patient Purpose Day 2024" with a series of impactful initiatives across Asia dedicated to elder care. These programs, which include health screenings, educational workshops, and donation drives, aim to meet the needs of the aging population and promote healthy aging through community involvement and partnerships.

DKSH's Commitment to Elder Care in Asia

Given the rapidly aging population in APAC, elder care has emerged as a critical priority. By 2050, one in four individuals in the region is projected to be aged 60 or older.[1] This demographic shift underscores the need to address both the physical and mental health needs faced by older adults. In line with this, DKSH is committed to playing a pivotal role toward enhancing the well-being of elderly communities, particularly in the key therapeutic areas of cardiovascular disease, diabetes management, ophthalmology, and respiratory care.

Observing the day not only embodies DKSH's commitment to a patient-centric approach but also reflects the belief of DKSH's workforce that their roles extend beyond their jobs, for the purpose of providing better healthcare for all. The objective is to reinforce solidarity and action to patient safety and well-being.

"This year, we turn our 'Patient Purpose Day' focus onto elder care, a topic that touches us all, regardless of our age. I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by older adults and their families. From dealing with sickness to navigating complex healthcare systems to coping with loneliness and isolation, the journey can be daunting. As an organization dedicated to enriching people's lives by providing healthcare for all, DKSH Healthcare is committed to playing a pivotal role in supporting the needs of our aging population," said Bijay Singh, Head of Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH.

"Patient Purpose Day 2024": Regional Initiatives

To commemorate "Patient Purpose Day 2024", DKSH Healthcare is launching impactful elder care initiatives across several markets. These programs are designed to offer practical support, enhance awareness, and promote healthy aging. They are being developed in collaboration with several clients and customer partners, including Abbott, Omron, and Alcon.

DKSH also aims to increase its overall monetary donation by 35% across markets this year, demonstrating its commitment to making a real difference in the lives of older adults.

* Australia: DKSH is joining forces with Meals on Wheels to combat loneliness and isolation among seniors. Employees will participate in a heartwarming "Bake Off" to raise funds and bake delicious cakes, write heartfelt messages of kindness, and donate to this worthy cause, ensuring that no senior feels alone.

* Hong Kong SAR: Partnering with The Hong Kong Society for the Aged, DKSH will engage employees in activities with elderly dementia patients, including workshops, interactive sessions, and a ceremony honouring their resilience.

* Cambodia: In alignment with World Sight Day, DKSH provides eye education for employees, screens 300 patients, and sponsors 50 cataract surgeries, complemented by an in-kind donation drive.

* Korea: Collaborating with the Korean Red Cross for the "Love Sharing Campaigns", DKSH will host a blood donation drive and the "Healthy Life Project", focusing on educating employees on geriatric diseases.

* Malaysia: DKSH is working alongside key clients, including Abbott, Omron, Alcon and People Bio, to organize health talks, on-site screening tests, and product sales booths, all aimed at raising awareness and support for elder care, held at the Damansara Specialist Hospital.

* Philippines: In partnership with San Lorenzo Ruiz, DKSH will conduct an in-kind donation drive, offering free eye clinic services, dental check-ups, and blood sugar testing.

* Singapore: DKSH Singapore is collaborating with Dementia Singapore to carry out befriending activities at a Dementia Day Care Centre, followed by a "Dementia Awareness Talk" for employees.

* Thailand: The "Patient Purpose Day Run 2024" will raise funds for The Thai Red Cross Society's Mobile Eye Surgery Clinic, which provides essential eye care services to elderly patients in remote areas.

* Taiwan Region: DKSH Taiwan is partnering with the Cedar Tree Elderly Community Care Association to enhance their healthcare and dementia course curriculum and hosting a step challenge competition for employees, with voluntary participation for elderlies, to encourage regular exercise. Additionally, the team will produce a themed video, "A Light Ahead," based on a true employee story, highlighting early detection of cognitive impairment.

* Vietnam: In collaboration with the Vietnam Youth Physician Association, DKSH Vietnam will host the "Eyecare for Elderly and Office People" webinar and a "Patient Purpose Day" offering free health checks to the elderly.

[1] Source: Aging Well in Asia: Asian Development Policy Report, https://www.adb.org/publications/asian-development-policy-report-2024?utm_source=blogs&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=adpr_2024&utm_content=day1-clog

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics, as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2`023. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter products as well as medical devices. With around 8,140 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/hec

