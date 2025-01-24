Empowering Energy, Preserving Nature: Key Takeaways from Shillong's Regional Workshop

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 24: The second edition of the Regional Workshop on Recent Advances in Environment & Forest Laws with Special Reference to the Oil & Gas Sector concluded successfully at the State Convention Centre, Shillong. Organized by the Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Shillong, in collaboration with the Society for Petroleum Professionals (SPP), and jointly hosted by Oil India Limited and ONGC Limited, the landmark event drew wide participation from government, industry, and environmental sectors. The event was managed by Social Friendly.

The Northeast Region (NER) is playing a pivotal role in India's vision of achieving "Energy Independence by 2050." With its contribution of 13% of crude oil and 16% of natural gas to the nation's energy basket, India's northeastern region holds immense potential, with 5.6 billion tonnes of oil equivalent (BTOE) hydrocarbon reserves yet to be tapped.

To address the region's unique challenges in exploration and production (E&P) of oil and gas, the workshop brought together key stakeholders to address pressing environmental and regulatory challenges specific to the oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on the unique landscape of the North-Eastern Region (NER) of India.

Opening the discussions, Imtienla Ao, Deputy Director General (Forests), Regional Office, MoEF&CC, Shillong, revisited the 19 regulatory issues identified during the inaugural 2019 workshop, providing updates on their progress. Highlighting the collaborative potential of industry and government, she remarked, "Oil companies and MoEF&CC are partners striving to balance progress with conservation."

In his opening address, Yash Malik, President of SPP, made a compelling case for classifying projects near international borders as Strategic Energy Projects of National Importance, emphasizing the need for streamlined approvals to bolster India's energy security.

A.K. Mohanty, Additional Director General (Forests), MoEF&CC, joined the workshop virtually via video conferencing and delivered an insightful address, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to balance environmental conservation with industrial growth.

Joydev Lahiri, General Secretary, SPP, underscored the distinction between oil and gas exploration projects and open-cast mining, urging for a tailored regulatory framework to address the oil and gas sector's unique operational challenges.

A highlight of the workshop was a dynamic panel discussion chaired by Dr. Amandeep Garg, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC, and moderated by Ao. The panel featured prominent representatives from Central and State government agencies, who attentively engaged with the pain points raised by the oil and gas sector and deliberated actionable solutions. Dr. Garg acknowledged the sector's complexities, stating, "A one-size-fits-all approach is impractical. Every oil and gas project differs in scale and impact, necessitating a tailored environmental clearance process."

Adding a creative touch, the workshop showcased a Birds of the Northeast photo exhibition as part of the Saving What Matters initiative. Presented by Social Friendly and acclaimed photographer Shreejit Borthakur, the exhibition highlighted the rich biodiversity of the Northeast.

This workshop reaffirmed the critical importance of collaboration between industry, government, and local authorities to unlock the northeastern region's immense potential while ensuring environmental sustainability. As India advances toward energy self-reliance, such initiatives serve as vital platforms for addressing challenges, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth for both the region and the nation.

