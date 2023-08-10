Empowering Future Business Leaders: ICFAI Business School (IBS) Scholarships Unveiled

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is proud to announce the IBSAT-2023 scholarships, exclusively designed for top performers in the IBSAT test, which is scheduled to be held in the 3rd week of December 2023. These scholarships are open to candidates applying for the MBA/PGPM programme and taking the IBSAT test in December 2023. These scholarships aim to reward academic excellence and provide financial assistance to deserving candidates, encouraging diversity and inclusivity within the student community at ICFAI Business School (IBS).

Scholarships worth INR 10 Crores

ICFAI Business School (IBS) believes in nurturing talent and supporting aspiring business leaders. To realise this vision, the institution has allocated scholarships worth INR 10 Crores to commendable individuals who excel in the IBSAT test, are children of IBS alumni, belong to the physically challenged category, or are from the families of in-service or retired defence personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Paramilitary Forces.

Merit scholarships for the Class of 2026

ICFAI Business School (IBS) aims to award 500 merit scholarships for the class of 2026 to deserving candidates falling under the aforementioned categories. Each scholarship amounts to INR 2 lakhs per candidate, with the flexibility of adjusting INR 1 lakh each in the first and second term installments against the program fee.

Terms and Conditions for Merit Scholarships

To avail themselves of these prestigious scholarships, candidates must fulfill the following terms and conditions:

1. Eligibility: Scholarships will only be offered to candidates who have appeared for the IBSAT 2023 test and have successfully qualified.

2. Admission and Registration: Students must complete the admission process, pay the requisite admission fee, and register on the specified date to be eligible for the scholarship.

3. Applicability: The awarded scholarship amount can be adjusted solely against the program fee and payment and cannot be utilised for any other purposes or fees.

4. Withdrawal Policy: In the event of a student's withdrawal from the programme for any reason, any applicable fee refunds will be calculated after deducting the scholarship sum granted earlier.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) continues to set a benchmark for excellence in management education. With its commitment to providing scholarships to deserving candidates, ICFAI Business School (IBS) aims to unlock opportunities and create a diverse pool of future business leaders who will contribute to the growth and success of organisations and society as a whole.

To know more scholarship program of ICFAI Business School (IBS), please visit https://ibsindia.org/

Contact Us:

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/2013045/IBS_Logo.jpg

